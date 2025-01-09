Jordan Peterson drills down on problems with multiculturalism amid renewed fury over mass rape of British girls

Outrage about the systematic mass rape of British girls by Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs and about politically correct authorities' failure to hold the pedophilic rapists accountable is mounting once again, reignited in part by the leftist Starmer government's rejection of a call for a formal public inquiry into child exploitation in the Greater Manchester town of Oldham and by Elon Musk's efforts to highlight past governmental failures.

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and Natalie Winters, co-host of Steve Bannon's "War Room," joined Piers Morgan on his show Tuesday to discuss the combined effort by the media and law enforcement to cover up the mass rapes in order to avoid anti-Muslim sentiment.

Morgan, like his guests, vociferously condemned both the Muslim rape gangs and woke authorities' cover-up of their crimes; however, later in the episode, he attempted to argue that multiculturalism was not to blame. His argument was quickly chewed up.

At the outset, Morgan — no fan of Islam critic Tommy Robinson — credited Robinson with "bang[ing] the drum about the rape gang scandal for a very long time" and played a clip of the activist's 2011 interview with former BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman, in which he suggested the scandal had been ignored because the impact was largely absorbed by working-class Britons: "Do you know anyone who's been murdered by a Muslim gang? You probably don't. I do. Do you know any 15-year-old girls that ... you've grown up with that have been raped or pimped? You don't — so I don't expect you to understand the issue."

When asked to explain why Britons felt compelled to downplay or ignore the rape of white, predominantly working-class British girls, Peterson broke the issue down into "four bins of complexity" around the issue:

"The first is the racial divide that typifies the crimes. So it's Pakistani Muslim immigrants and white working-class young girls. So there's a racial, ethnic, and religious divide that is part and parcel of the crime."

"Then there is a class issue in the U.K. with regards to the victims and also the whistleblowers like Robinson."

"Then there's the meta-problem of the difference between Islam and Christianity [and] the additional problem that psychopathic sadists use religious justification to camouflage and justify their crimes."

"Then there's the problem of open borders and immigration and the progressive presumption that all cultures, no matter their difference, are valuable in their diversity and can be integrated peacefully into society at ... an indefinite rate."

Adding right-left politics atop the mix, Peterson noted "that's an absolute bloody rats' nest."

While recognizing the complexity of the issue, Peterson offered an apparent critique of multiculturalism, suggesting that sexual misbehavior and other undesirable social traits are everywhere default traits that have been uniquely rejected by the historically anomalous West.

"Like the default position for an unguarded woman worldwide and throughout history has been 'rape target,'" said Peterson. "That's the norm, not the civilized conduct that generally obtains between men and women even in public on the streets in the West."

'Multiculturalism makes no demands of the incomer to integrate.'

"40 out of 50 Muslim-majority countries in the world are authoritarian hellholes, and only three of them are democracies," Peterson noted later in the interview. "There are certainly doctrines in Islam that are very, very difficult to square with free, liberal, Western, Christian democracies, and those differences aren't just apparent — they're deep."

Peterson also pointed out that "100% of Protestant- or Catholic-majority countries outside of Africa are highly functional democracies. 100%. 6% of Muslim-majority countries are democracies, and they're not in the highly functional category."

After Peterson intimated that the multicultural project in the West has meant the admission and tolerance of populations for which sexual misbehavior and other barbaric practices are the norm, he indicated that the cover-up of the scandal was the result, in part, of fear of leftist political backlash and Islamic violence; of the elite's decision to "sacrifice the children of working-class Brits to the moral grandstanding of their progressive elitism"; and to the woke establishment's expertise in "identifying individuals and bringing reputation-savaging to bear on them in an extremely effective way."

Morgan, apparently still convinced that "multiculturalism has been very successful" in the U.K., asked Natalie Winters late in the episode, "Why should we blame multiculturalism in totality for [the Pakistani rape gang scandal]?"

"I don't really think that tolerance should be the paramount virtue if the disparate cultures that you're importing into said country are cultures that, frankly, I think are conducive to gang-raping of young girls," said Winters, adding that pedophilia was codified in the Quran.

"Our leaders will say that assimilation is racist, it's neocolonial, it's not appropriate to say that cultures that have different values and standards than us need to adopt the shared culture of the country that they're immigrating to," continued Winters.

Elements of the British government have in recent years issued similar critiques of multiculturalism.

Blaze News previously reported that former British Home Secretary Suella Braverman told an audience in Washington, D.C., in September 2023, "Multiculturalism makes no demands of the incomer to integrate."

"[Multiculturalism] has failed because it allowed people to come to our society and live parallel lives in it," continued Braverman. "And in extreme cases, they could pursue lives aimed at undermining the stability and threatening the security of our society. We are living with the consequences of that failure today."

