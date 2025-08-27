Tone-deaf Democrats lash out over prayers for Christians murdered in devastating Minnesota shooting

In the aftermath of the atrocious mass shooting at a Minnesota Catholic church, several Democrats jumped at the opportunity to denounce prayer.

A masked man horrifically shot and killed two children, ages 8 and 10, while they were praying in the pews of Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. The assailant also left 17 others injured, including two in critical condition.

The shooter, who was later identified as Robin Westman, took aim at the innocent children and other Mass attendees through the stained-glass windows before taking his own life in the parking lot.

'Stop praying for a f**king minute and demand action.'

In response to the senseless tragedy, leaders from President Donald Trump to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) conveyed their deepest sympathies and offered prayers to the families of the victims.

Although the response was largely bipartisan and unifying, some Democrats took it upon themselves to lash out.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Jen Psaki, former press secretary for the Biden administration, managed to twist the atrocity into a political critique of the Trump administration while simultaneously dismissing prayers offered by Americans across the country.

"Prayer is not freaking enough," Psaki wrote in a post on X. "Prayer does not end school shootings. Prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers."

"When kids are getting shot in their pews at a catholic school mass and your crime plan is to have national guard put mulch down around DC maybe rethink your strategy," Psaki said in another post.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) echoed Psaki, saying that prayers were an insufficient response to the atrocity that took place at the Catholic church.

"Don't just say that this is about thoughts and prayers right now," Frey said in a press conference following the shooting. "These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church."

Brian Krassenstein, a left-wing political commentator, made similar remarks on his X account Wednesday, insisting that people "stop praying for a f**king minute and demand action by people and not just God."

"Praying is the problem here, not the solution," Krassenstein said. "People use prayer instead of action. If prayer worked a house of prayer wouldn’t have just experienced this tragedy."

"Prayer becomes a problem when it takes the place of real action that could save children’s lives," Krassenstein said in another post. "If that offends you, good, it should."