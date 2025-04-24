Democrat governor brutally mocked on social media for posting video of himself trying to throw a football

Democrat Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers posted a video of himself trying to toss a football and was crushed with ridicule on social media.

The comical video shows Evers meekly throwing a football that is then also caught by Evers, thanks to careful editing, in celebration of the National Football League draft beginning Thursday.

'So much soy flowing through those tiny veins of yours.'

"Less than 24 hours away from the 2025 NFL Draft kickoff in Titletown! Getting warmed up!" he wrote.

Among those who mocked the Democrat was the White House rapid response team, which posted a video of President Donald Trump throwing a football in 1992 at an event in Buffalo, New York.

"This is how you throw a football, Governor," the Trump account wrote.

Other joined in on the fun.

"How did anyone think this was a good idea," responded activist Caleb Hull.



"Have you ever held a football before this shoot?" said writer Gigi Levangie.

"This is incredibly embarrassing. The stereotypes are real. Democrats are beta girly men who never played sports, and it shows. Vote republican, support real men and women, and save America," responded the Citizen Free Press account.

"They saw this video and didn’t say to each other 'don’t post that, he throws like a girl'. It’s either out of fear of each other or because they didn’t even see the issue," said Christopher Johnson, GOP energy strategist.

"Man Card Violation for effeminate Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers for humiliating himself attempting to throw a football. Even the spike was embarrassing and soft," said podcaster Dave Smith.

"So much soy flowing through those tiny veins of yours," responded activist Jaimee Michell.

Some compared the video to a bizarre gaffe made by then-vice presidential candidate Tim Walz ahead of the 2024 election where he appeared not to understand the basics of football play-calling.

The draft begins Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!