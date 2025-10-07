Image Source: Otsego County Sheriff's Office Facebook screenshot
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
29-year-old man charged with 196 felonies related to possession of child sex abuse material
October 07, 2025
Investigators said they searched the man's social media accounts after receiving a tip.
An upstate New York man was charged with more than 196 counts after police allegedly found hundreds of child sex abuse materials in his possession, according to a law enforcement release.
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip in August from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force indicating that 29-year-old Toren R. Gray was disseminating child sex abuse material.
Police said their investigation was ongoing and other charges were pending against him.
An investigation found that Gray allegedly sent the material to others through various Kik social media accounts.
After obtaining a search warrant, police said they found more than 300 images of child sexual abuse material on the man's accounts.
Gray was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 32 counts in the town of Laurens, including 4 counts of obscenity, 14 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, and 14 counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.
He was also charged with 164 counts in the town of Otego, including 12 counts of obscenity, 75 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, and 77 counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.
RELATED: Teacher caught taking photos of children in theater bathroom led to the arrest of second teacher, police say
Gray was processed at the sheriff's office and awaits arraignment while being held at the Otsego County Correctional Facility. Police said their investigation was ongoing and other charges were pending against him.
Laurens is a small village of about 263 residents in the central part of New York state.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.