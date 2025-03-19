'Queer community' outraged at video of trans person bloodied during arrest; Austin city council members demand investigation

Controversy has erupted in Austin, Texas, after video footage of police arresting a transgender person went viral over accusations of police brutality.

A statement from the Austin Police Department claimed that the transgender person intentionally fell to the ground and then hit his face on the ground. Members of the Austin City Council have demanded an investigation into the police action.

'The subject went to the ground on their knees and then hit their face on the ground.'

Police said the incident unfolded on March 2 when officers observed a "physical disturbance" in a crowd of people downtown at about 2:30 a.m. In the disturbance was an "intoxicated person" in a black dress "attempting to engage in physical confrontations" with pedestrians.

The crowd began to disperse after police blew whistles at the disturbance, but they arrested the transgender person for allegedly hitting another pedestrian twice with a closed fist.

The video posted on social media shows police walk up to the person as he walks away. The officer arrests the person, but he hits the ground hard, and blood splashes onto the sidewalk.

Transgender activists accused the police of bias and brutality, while defenders of the blue say the suspect, who was allegedly inebriated, hit himself while trying to resist arrest.

“An officer grabbed the subject’s left arm and attempted to turn the subject around by pulling them back. As the officer pulled the subject’s arm, the subject went to the ground on their knees and then hit their face on the ground," read the statement from APD.

Police said the subject was detained, evaluated by EMS, and then arrested for disorderly conduct related to fighting.

City council members expressed concern over the incident.

“I am deeply concerned with troubling reports of unacceptable interactions between the City of Austin and our LGBTQIA+ community. Numerous constituents and community leaders have reached out to our office," said Zohaib Qadri. “Austin must be a safe haven for all, and our queer community deserves city leaders that will continue to push for accountability and action."

The mayor pro tem and other city council members released a joint statement.

“We have seen an upsetting video shared online and dated March 2nd showing a trans woman being violently thrown to the pavement by an Austin police officer," the statement read.

"We have taken steps to ensure that this excessive use of force is investigated properly and that appropriate action is taken to ensure accountability," they added. "At a time when our LGBTQIA+ community is under continuing attacks from the national and state governments, we must do all we can as a City to ensure that all members of our community are safe."

Police posted footage from police body cameras to bolster their version of the events.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!