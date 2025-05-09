Trans student athlete demands school board protect 'queer' students from 'hateful' intimidation after locker room controversy

The transgender sports controversy has arrived in the central coast of California, where students and parents are debating about whether to allow transgender athletes in school sports.

A 16-year-old transgender student demanded the Lucia Mar Unified School District protect him and other "queer students" at Arroyo Grande High School during a meeting of the board on Tuesday.

"Hello, I am the transgender athlete who was ruthlessly slandered at the last school board meeting," said the student, who spoke anonymously for the sake of his safety.

"I am not only here to rebuild my reputation, but also to demand that the LMU school district take real and immediate action to protect queer students from harassment we face every day. As a transgender student, I've been threatened and harassed on a nearly weekly basis," he added.

"My safety has been compromised multiple times," the student said, "and yet the students responsible rarely face consequences due to deeply flawed district policies. Worse still, the danger doesn't only come from other students; it comes from adults in this very community."

Here the student named several people he accused of spreading "harmful misinformation and hateful rhetoric." He said they also handed out scripts to members of the track and field team with wording to "dehumanize" and "intimidate" queer youth at the school.

This is not just a policy issue," he concluded. "This is a matter of basic human rights. I am demanding that the LMU school district stop standing by as the human rights of transgender people are being threatened. You must act now!"

Video of the student's comments was posted to social media.

A female student also spoke at the meeting and asked for the district to protect female athletes from unfair competition from biological males identifying as females. In a previous statement to the board, she said that the male student was watching her and other female students undress in the locker room.

"I went into the women's locker room to change for track practice, where I saw a biological male watching not only myself, but the other young women undress," she said tearfully. "This experience was beyond traumatizing."

Another speaker pointed out that the school officials were acting in accordance with California law.

