Trans-identifying congressman uses failed Democratic talking point after being called a man

Rep. Tim McBride (D-Del.), who goes by Sarah, brought out the "weird" talking point used by Democrats during the 2024 election that not only did not work to sway voters to their side but then backfired as voters saw what the party was running on.

McBride was responding to an incident during a congressional hearing on Tuesday when Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) introduced him as "Mr. McBride." Though McBride thanked the chair with humor, the introduction from Self made Rep. Bill Keating (D-Mass.) upset because McBride, a man, had not been introduced as woman.

'The American people deserve serious legislators.'

Keating said if Self wasn't going to address McBride the proper way, then Self could continue the hearing without him. Self then adjourned the hearing.

McBride issued a statement the day of the incident, saying, "No matter how I'm treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress. It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I simply want to serve and to try to make this world a better place."

Addressing the moment on Thursday, McBride accused Republicans who refer to him as a man of being "weird" and "bizarre," echoing the attacks from Democrats in 2024.

"We will not take a lecture on decorum from a party that incited an insurrection. I appear to live rent-free in the minds of some of my Republican colleagues. I wish that they would spend even a fraction of the time that they spent thinking about me thinking about how to lower the costs for American families," he said.

"The Republican Party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird and it is bizarre. The American people deserve serious legislators, serious elected officials who are focused on bringing together to deliver real results for the American people," he added.

During the 2024 campaign season, Democrats attempted to label Republicans like now-Vice President JD Vance as "weird," but the very issues they were championing, such as allowing men in women's sports, turned off voters who went on to vote Republican. "Culture war" issues, first thrust on to voters by Democrats, turned out to be a big liability for Democrats last election, and it appears they intend to still be on the losing side of those issues.

