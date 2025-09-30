Elon Musk claims to have canceled Netflix subscription over Charlie Kirk mockery and transgender indoctrination

Netflix is facing renewed boycott threats after Elon Musk said he canceled his subscription over transgender indoctrination and incendiary comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The tech entrepreneur posted on X, the social media platform he owns, in response to the controversies springing up about the entertainment streaming service.

'A random nazi gets shot and its a public statement. You're such a f**king evil s**t.'

The popular Libs of TikTok account posted a video clip from a show on Netflix, which is sold as being appropriate for children as young as 7 years old. The video from "Dead End: Paranormal Park" shows a main character coming out as transgender to a friend.

The show is based on a comic book series created by Hamish Steele, who lists his pronouns as "he/they" on his website and is proud of receiving an award from the LGBTQ group GLAAD.

Steele also allegedly posted extremely harsh statements on the BlueSky platform about Kirk after his death in response to someone else's post.

"Why the f**k are you even commenting on this, d**khead? You sympathy [sic] for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons but a random nazi gets shot and its a public statement," Steele wrote. "You're such a f**king evil s**t."

"He's a groomer," Musk replied to the post from Libs of TikTok.

Musk then said he canceled his Netflix account.

Libs of TikTok reported that Steele locked up his account on BlueSky after the backlash.

Others jumped on the bandwagon to post screenshots of their cancellation notices from Netflix.

"JUST CANCELLED MY @netflix ACCOUNT. We will not support a company who pushes transgenderism on kids and employs someone who celebrates m*rder," one post reads.

The show originally debuted in 2022 and lasted only two seasons before Netflix cut the show.

