Trans-identifying teen agrees to plead guilty to plotting Valentine's Day massacre at high school

A trans-identifying teen accused of plotting a Valentine's Day massacre at an Indiana high school reportedly has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Trinity Shockley — an 18-year-old female who identifies as a male — was arrested Feb. 12 after someone notified an FBI tip line that an acquaintance was planning a school shooting, had access to an AR-15 rifle, and had just ordered a bulletproof vest.

'Everyone lives to die. I am a loser.'

The FBI — which ultimately alerted the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department about the possible shooting plot — investigated Shockley's accounts on the Discord instant messaging app and Snapchat and found multiple correspondences in which the suspect appeared to confirm she had it in mind to shoot up her school, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In one conversation on Discord, Shockley allegedly said she had been planning a "Parkland part two" for at least a year, referring to the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The affidavit indicated that Shockley confided in her school counselor on Feb. 11 that she was sexually infatuated with Nikolas Cruz — the convicted shooter who murdered 17 people at Parkland — wanted to have his children, and had written to him several times since his incarceration.

During a search of Shockley's family home, police indicated they found what appeared to be a framed photo of Dylann Roof — the white identitarian responsible for the 2015 mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina — in the student's bedroom along with other images of mass shooters, including Cruz.

In addition to locating a soft armor vest and ammunition in the house, police found multiple notebooks allegedly belonging to the teen containing damning entries. In one notebook, Shockley allegedly wrote on Dec. 16, 2024, "I am aslo [sic] a transgender male. I have a lot of homicidal thoughts. In all honesty, I want to be just like Elliot Rodger. He is my main influencer along with Nikolas Cruz."

Rodger is a mass murderer who killed six and injured 14 in a 2014 attack near the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Shockley allegedly wrote in an entry dated Jan. 9, "All of these minorities are useless. I bleieve [sic] others dont desreve [sic] to live. Everyone lives to die. I am a loser."

The agreement filed Monday and confirmed by chief deputy prosecutor Cassie Mellady would have Shockley plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder — a level 2 felony — and the state drop the other two charges of terroristic intimidation, the Indiana Star reported.

Although a conviction on the single count could net Shockley a sentence of 10 to 30 years behind bars, her attorney reportedly has requested that she serve no more than 12.5 years in prison and fewer than five years on probation.

In addition to having to regularly meet with mental health professionals, Shockley's probation per the proposed terms of the plea deal would be conditional on her prohibition from visiting all Morgan County school properties and searching for any material related to school shootings.

Dakota VanLeeuwen, the Morgan County judge overseeing the case, reportedly has taken the plea agreement under advisement and will issue a ruling on the matter next month.

Mellady told WIBC-FM that Shockley's trans-identification has no bearing on the case.

There has been a rash of trans-identifying mass shooters and would-be mass shooters in recent years.

For instance:

a trans-identifying man shot up a Catholic church full of children in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, killing two children and injuring 30;

a male-identifying woman planned to shoot up an elementary school and a high school in Maryland in April 2024 but was stopped in time by police — then later convicted;

a trans-identifying teen stalked the halls of a school in Perry, Iowa, on Jan. 4, 2024, ultimately murdering a child and an adult and wounding several others; and

a trans-identifying woman stormed into a Presbyterian school in Nashville on March 27, 2023, murdering three children and three adults.

