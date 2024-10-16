Victoria's Secret fashion show returns after 6 years and makes 'history' with 2 transgender models

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was lauded by many on the left for including two biologically male models who identify as women.

The fashion show was canceled for six years after numerous scandals related to accusations of misogyny, fat-shaming, and the connection between the brand's founder and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

'Inclusivity is crucial to the world we’re building, and I’m honored to walk with pride, love and the hope of inspiring the next generation.'

On Tuesday, the show returned to Brooklyn in New York but with more "inclusive" models. In order to appease critics on the left, the show returned with transgender models Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani. The Daily Beast and Newsweek both characterized the inclusion as making "history."

Consani is 21 years old, but the Californian began modeling at the shockingly early age of 12 in 2015.

27-year-old Sampaio, who is Brazilian, told People that being in the fashion show has been a long-held dream.



“This moment is one I will cherish for a lifetime. Today, the Victoria’s Secret family has shown the world that being trans is just as exceptional and beautiful as anyone else on that runway," the 27-year-old said. "Inclusivity is crucial to the world we’re building, and I’m honored to walk with pride, love and the hope of inspiring the next generation."

Victoria's Secret has been criticized by conservative critics of commodifying sexuality and promoting immoral lasciviousness. In January, the company's CEO resigned after trying to rebrand its image to appeal to woke tendencies of younger people. The brand has also been criticized for links to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

ABC News has video from the fashion show in its news report on YouTube.

