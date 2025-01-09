Transvestite boasted about exploiting loophole to have his driver's license say female — then Florida stepped in: 'FAFO'

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued a memo on Jan. 26, 2024, indicating that transvestites would no longer be able to change the sex on their driver's licenses or state ID in the Sunshine State.

"Misrepresenting one's gender, understood as sex, on a driver license constitutes fraud under s. 322,212, F.S., and subjects an offender to criminal and civil penalties, including cancellation, suspension, or revocation of his or her driver license, e.g., s. 322.22. and 322.27, F.S," stated Robert Kynoch, FLHSMV deputy executive director.

A transvestite activist boasted in a recent TikTok video that by exploiting a loophole, he was able to secure an ID stating that he was a female. James Rose's inability to keep his deceit to himself proved to be his plot's undoing.

Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), confirmed Tuesday that the FLHSMV "cancelled his license and sent him a corrected one that says 'male.'"

"That's some dedicated service," wrote Griffin. "He should thank them."

'Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes.'

Rose, a DEI certificate holder from Cornell University whom Planned Parenthood appointed in 2023 to push trans propaganda, said in his incriminating video, "I just got my gender changed on my driver's license in the free f***ing state of Florida. My God, Ron DeSantis would be screaming right now if he knew about this."

"This little license now says 'female' on it," continued the male transvestite. "This was the last step in changing all of my documents. This was not easy. We're not even supposed to be able to do this in this state."

Rose indicated that he was able to get a factually incorrect license because when replacing a supposedly lost license, "They have to take all of your information from what they consider a 'primary document.' A passport is considered a primary document and you can self-identify on your passport, which means — loophole — you can self-identify on your Florida f***ing driver's license."

After suggesting his license would last 10 years, Rose said, "Ron DeSantis, you can suck my trans ****."

Dave Kerner, executive director of FLHSMV, reportedly informed Rose in a Jan. 6 letter obtained by Libs of TikTok that his license had been canceled, that he has been provided a "valid replacement license with the proper sex identifier of male," and that he may have broken the law by allegedly making a false statement about losing his license.

"Please be advised that the sex identifier on the replacement Florida driver's license issued to you on December 20, 2024, was improperly changed from male to female," said the letter. "Accordingly, that license is invalid and has been cancelled."

"Thank you for bringing this error to the Department's attention," continued Kerner. "Your public comments will help ensure compliance with Florida law."

Kerner indicated further that Rose's boastful video has also prompted the department to conduct an audit to ascertain whether similar errors have been made in other cases.

"I can't stop laughing," wrote Libs of TikTok. "It's such a great case of FAFO."

Christina Pushaw, an aide to DeSantis, similarly wrote, "FAFO," which stands for "f*** around and find out."

"Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes," tweeted Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

Bryan Griffin, communications director for DeSantis, noted, "Florida operates on truth, and Florida driver's licenses will only reflect an individual's true sex."

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to "ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the United States government are male and female — and they are assigned at birth."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!