Treasury announces sanctions against major Mexican cartel network: 'Their days were numbered'

The Treasury Department announced sanctions Thursday against three Mexican nationals and two entities based in Mexico over ties to a criminal cartel network.

The sanctions are being imposed in response to the alleged fentanyl trafficking and fuel theft linked to Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion, according to a press release. The CJNG network generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually and has been designated a foreign terrorist organization and a specially designated global terrorist.

'Their reign of terror will come to an end because of the strength and power that President Trump has brought back to the Oval Office.'

"President Trump promised the American public that he would ensure that their safety was at the forefront of every action that he took when he secured the border," Paul Anthony Perez, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said in a statement.

"Taking on the cartels and their illicit financial networks will have a devastating and crippling edict on their ability to operate in the United States," Perez added.

This is officially the eighth action the Treasury Department has taken against cartels under President Donald Trump's leadership.

"When President Trump took the oath of office, the criminal cartels were put on notice that their days were numbered," Perez said. "These actions today will ensure that the cartels no longer have the ability to provide unlimited funds to further their criminal enterprises and, at the same time, it will allow the United States Government to disrupt their daily activities on both sides of the border."

"Their reign of terror will come to an end because of the strength and power that President Trump has brought back to the Oval Office."