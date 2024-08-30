Tren de Aragua invasion figment of official's 'imagination,' Democrat Gov. Polis of Colorado claims, despite video evidence

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, claimed Wednesday that reports that a violent Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, has invaded parts of the state are largely the figment of a city councilwoman's "imagination."



Polis released the comments after KDVR, a local news outlet, shared a video of a group of men carrying firearms while storming through an apartment complex in Aurora, Blaze News reported. A separate video of the same residence taken at what seems to be an earlier time captured a man using a hammer to destroy the door's deadbolt lock.

'Misinformation campaign threatens actual criminal investigations.'

The news outlet reported that illegal immigrants have taken over the apartment complex, which has since become a hot spot for criminal activity, including violent shoot-outs.

Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky recently told Fox News Digital that the Denver metropolitan area has been experiencing more gang-related crime.

As a result of the increased presence of TDA, the Aurora Police Department formed a special task force. However, police have noted that TDA's influence is "isolated" at this time.

Despite the video evidence and police reports of the gang's activity, Polis claimed that TDA's alleged takeover is largely "imagination."

Shelby Wieman, a spokesperson for the governor, told the New York Post, "The governor has already let the mayor know that the state is ready to support the local police department with assistance from state troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation if needed."

"But according to police intelligence, this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky's imagination," Polis' spokesperson added.

Wieman told the Post that it is "illegal to take over buildings in Colorado" and that if Jurinsky has "knowledge" of such activity, Polis' office is "ready to assist" local law enforcement agencies in reclaiming the properties.

According to Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman (R), "there are several buildings" that have "fallen to these Venezuelan gangs."

The Post asked Polis' office whether it would like to retract its previous statements given the overwhelming evidence of TDA's presence in Aurora, but Wieman replied that the governor "really hopes that the city council members in charge stop trashing their own city when they are supposed to keep it safe."

"Over the last month, Governor Polis has been in regular contact with the city of Aurora and the Aurora Police Department and has offered all state assistance to support their efforts if requested," Wieman said.

Jurinsky told Fox News Digital, "My question back to the governor is: Is this also a figment of the Romeros' imagination?"

Cindy and Edward Romero, former residents of the Aurora apartment where the armed men were caught on surveillance footage storming through the complex, called living there "a nightmare." They reported that their vehicle was riddled with bullets from a shoot-out that took place this month before they moved out.

"There are people behind this that are solely playing politics," Jurinsky said. "That is so sad to me because they're real human beings, just like the Romeros suffering on the other side of those doors, living behind four deadbolt locks and a door brace and living in fear every day in these complexes."

"It is very promising that across the board, people are really seeing what is happening," she continued. "Video footage is only undeniable for our governor in Colorado. Everybody else across the country is seeing this for themselves."

Wieman told the news outlet, "We know violent crime in Aurora went down between 2022 and 2023, fully expect the data will show further declines for 2024, and the recent misinformation campaign threatens actual criminal investigations and could hurt the climate for small businesses in Aurora."

