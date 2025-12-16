'Truly wicked': Trump administration blasts Obama judge over praise of illegal alien who raped disabled American woman

The Trump administration blasted U.S. District Judge Judith Levy over the weekend for her "truly wicked" praise and deferential treatment of a predator who stole into the United States multiple times and brutalized an American citizen.

Edys Renan Membreño Díaz, a 30-year-old Honduran national, is presently serving between six and 15 years in a Michigan state prison for raping and sodomizing a woman he knew was incapable of giving consent, who has cerebral palsy and cognitive delays. Díaz, who moved to Michigan in 2021, raped the victim on two occasions: on July 15 and July 17, 2022, leaving her with injuries.

'This isn't justice; it's judicial activism prioritizing criminals over citizens.'

While Díaz could be a free man as soon as July 23, 2028, federal prosecutors want the rapist to serve an additional two years for his violation of U.S. immigration law. Díaz has illegally entered the U.S. seven times.

According to court documents, prosecutors believe that a sentence of two years would recognize the gravity both of the rapist's repeated illegal entry into the U.S. and his criminal conduct while in the country and would serve as a deterrent to future criminal activity.

The rapist's lawyer alternatively asked Levy, an appointee of former President Barack Obama who has made a big deal out of her lesbian identity, to give the rapist a sentence concurrent with his sentence in the state case such that he would still eligible for release in 2028.

Levy not only decided to spare Díaz from a longer prison sentence for immigration crimes but echoed his lawyer's framing — that the rapist was a family man simply doing the work that Americans supposedly find unappealing.

kali9/Getty Images

According to the sentencing transcript highlighted by the Detroit News, Levy said that while Díaz's sex crimes were "horrible," he has "taken responsibility for that, expressed remorse," and is serving "a lengthy state sentence as punishment for that conduct."

The Obama judge proceeded to paint the rapist as something of a victim of circumstance and a praiseworthy figure, going so far as to celebrate his efforts to displace U.S. citizen labor for the benefit of foreigners outside the country.

"You have lost two siblings to violence in Honduras, and your mother expresses her dependence on you in her need for the resources and love that you have provided to her," said Levy. "So I commend you for supporting your family, for expressing your devotion to them, and for working here in the United States in jobs that Americans apparently do not want to work in."

Díaz has recently indicated that he now wants to go home to Honduras, and Levy suggested further that the rapist's vows not to enter into the U.S. illegally an eighth time and to dissuade his fellow Hondurans from jumping the border together signaled that he was "promoting respect for the law."

The Obama judge decided to let the rapist off on his immigration crimes with time allegedly served and a special assessment fine of $100.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Fairchild told Levy that the sentence imposed constituted an "unreasonable departure from the guideline range." The government subsequently appealed Levy's decision.

In the appeal, assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Sweeney Bean noted, "Despite six prior removals from the United States, Membrano Diaz returned and raped and sodomized a disabled American citizen. A non-custodial sentence here was an abuse of discretion."

In addition to noting that Levy "unreasonably discounted the serious nature of the offense and Membrano Diaz's disturbing history and characteristics," Bean pointed out that the Obama judge's "time served" sentence was preposterous, as "the defendant cannot receive credit against his federal sentence for that period of prior detention, because it has already been credited against the state sentence."

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said in response to Levy's decision, "Unspeakable Depravity."

"U.S. District Judge Judith Levy refused to sentence him to 2 more years for immigration crimes and called this monster a future 'ambassador for living up to our immigration restrictions,'" McLaughlin noted in a X post on Saturday. "This Obama appointed judge went on to praise him for 'family devotion and willingness to perform work that it claimed Americans find undesirable.' Truly wicked."

Kevin Kijewski, a Republican who is running to become attorney general of Michigan, wrote, "This isn't justice; it's judicial activism prioritizing criminals over citizens and spitting on federal law enforcement's work to secure our borders under President Trump's leadership."

