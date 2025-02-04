Photo of girl with Down syndrome and 'most pro-life president' goes viral: 'The Trump the corporate press doesn't want you to see'

A photo of President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's young daughter — who has Down syndrome — has gone viral. The mother of the adorable girl declared that Trump is the "most pro-life president in U.S. history."

Duffy and his family recently visited the White House and met with President Trump before Duffy was sworn in as the United States secretary of transportation.

'What an honor to visit the most pro-life president in US history.'

Duffy's wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, shared a photo of her daughter Valentina with Trump at the White House on Monday.

Campos-Duffy — host of "Fox Noticias" and co-host of "FOX & Friends Weekend" — proclaimed that Trump is the "most pro-life president in history."

The photo shows the 5-year-old girl in a blue dress and Trump with big smiles as they pose in front of the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

"Valentina in the Oval Office before her daddy’s ceremonial swearing in," Campos-Duffy wrote in an Instagram post. "What an honor to visit the most pro-life president in U.S. history."

Campos-Duffy continued, "90% of children diagnosed with #DownSyndrome are aborted. Thank you President Trump for being so warm & loving with our little Valentina & for protecting all the baby humans in the womb."

Pro-life advocate Anna Lulis wrote on social media, "Pro-life secretary of transportation’s baby with Down syndrome, Valentina, visits Trump in the Oval Office. 67–90% of babies with the condition are aborted in the U.S. This child, with an extra chromosome, is valuable and worthy of life."

Evita Duffy-Alfonso — one of Duffy's daughters and a conservative podcast host — shared a video of President Trump interacting with Valentina.

"The Trump the corporate press doesn't want you to see," Duffy-Alfonso captioned the video on social media.

The photo and video of the little girl with Down syndrome and President Trump went viral — racking up more than five million views just on the X social media platform alone.

Duffy and Campos-Duffy have been married for 26 years and have nine children together. Duffy and Campos-Duffy were both reality TV stars in the late 1990s and first met on the "Road Rules: All Stars" TV series in 1998. Duffy would become a district attorney, a U.S. representative for Wisconsin's 7th congressional district, a Fox News host, and most recently the U.S. transportation secretary.

Duffy has not been granted a honeymoon period after becoming the newest U.S. secretary of transportation as a rash of air travel emergencies and disasters have unfolded in his first days on the job.

A day after Duffy was sworn into office, a Black Hawk military helicopter collided with a passenger jet, American Eagle Flight 5342. All 62 passengers and two crew members of the doomed plane as well as the three soldiers on the Black Hawk helicopter are presumed dead.

As Blaze News previously reported, a small medical plane crashed into a popular shopping center in Philadelphia on Friday.

A United Airlines plane caught on fire during a high-speed takeoff and was forced to abort the flight in Texas on Sunday.

Duffy was officially sworn in as the 20th secretary of the United States Department of Transportation on Jan. 28 by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Campos-Duffy revealed that Justice Thomas gave her husband "invaluable" advice: "Go to daily Mass and pray this prayer every day: 'Lord, give me the wisdom to know what to do and the courage to do it.'"

Duffy said of his new endeavor, "I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by President Trump to lead this important department and for the Senate in swiftly confirming my nomination. We are already hard at work executing the president's vision to usher in a golden age of transportation by taking immediate action to remove government overreach and lower costs for hardworking Americans. The memorandum signed today specifically reduces the burdensome and overly restrictive fuel standards that have needlessly driven up the cost of a car in order to push a radical Green New Deal agenda. The American people should not be forced to sacrifice choice and affordability when purchasing a new car.”

