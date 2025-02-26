Trump admin creates registry for illegal aliens — holdouts could face jail time

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would create a registry for illegal aliens, citing the Immigration and Nationality Act.



As part of his day-one action, Trump issued an executive order, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, directing the Department of Homeland Security to create a registry for illegal immigrants.

'President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message for those in our country illegally: Leave now.'

On Tuesday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem declared that the agency would "fully enforce" the INA, which states that all foreign immigrants 14 years or older must register with the federal government. That registration requirement includes fingerprinting and home addresses.

The DHS noted that the act "created multiple tools to track illegal aliens and compel them to leave the country voluntarily."

Those who refuse to leave the U.S. willfully, fail to register, or fail to keep their address records up to date could face criminal penalties.

"An alien's failure to depart the U.S. is a crime that could result in significant financial penalty. An alien's failure to register is a crime that could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both. For decades, this law has been ignored — not anymore," the DHS stated.

"Compelling mass self-deportation is a safer path for aliens and law enforcement, and saves U.S. taxpayer dollars, in addition to conserving valuable Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resources needed to keep Americans safe," the DHS added.

The U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services website notes that "most aliens" have "already registered."

"However, a significant number of aliens present in the United States have had no direct way in which to register and meet their obligation under INA 262," it read. "In order that unregistered aliens may comply with their duty under INA 262, USCIS is establishing a new form and process by which they may register. No alien will have an excuse for failure to comply with this law."

USCIS indicated that the online registry will be available "in the coming days."

A draft regulation viewed by the Wall Street Journal stated that illegal aliens who defy the mandate could be fined up to $5,000 and sentenced to up to six months in prison.

The document reportedly showed that illegal immigrants who had not previously applied for asylum or a work permit were provided 30 days to submit a registration form.

Noem wrote in a memo regarding the registry, "Aliens in this country illegally face a choice."

"They can return home and follow the legal process to come to the United States or they can deal with the consequences of continuing to violate our laws," she declared.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated, "President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message for those in our country illegally: Leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream."