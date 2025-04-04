Trump admin launches team to safeguard children from gender ideology

President Donald Trump's Department of Education and Department of Justice released a joint statement on Friday announcing plans to launch a team dedicated to rooting out gender ideology.

The Title IX Special Investigations Team, also referred to as SIT, will "ensure timely, consistent resolutions to protect students, and especially female athletes, from the pernicious effects of gender ideology in school programs and activities."

'To all entities receiving federal funding who continue to allow these illegal practices, we will not permit you to trample on women's rights any longer.'

"The Title IX SIT will streamline Title IX investigations by creating a specialized team of investigators from across ED and DOJ offices," the joint statement continued. "The establishment of the Title IX SIT will allow personnel to apply a rapid resolution investigation process to the increasing volume of Title IX cases and also enable ED and DOJ to work together to conduct investigations that are fully prepared for ultimate DOJ enforcement."

The action was in response to "a staggering volume of Title IX complaints," the departments noted.

The team will include attorneys from the ED's Office of Civil Rights and Office of General Counsel, as well as the DOJ's Civil Rights Division. The ED will also pull case workers from its Student Privacy and Protection Office and an FSA Enforcement investigator to join Title IX SIT.

ED Secretary Linda McMahon stated that the formation of the specialized team would "benefit women and girls across this nation who have been subjected to discrimination and indignity in their educational activities."

She explained that the Office of Civil Rights, tasked with probing the Title IX cases, "takes months, even years" to complete its investigations.

"OCR under this Administration has moved faster than it ever has, and the Title IX SIT will ensure even more rapid and consistent investigations," McMahon stated. "To all the entities that continue to allow men to compete in women's sports and use women's intimate facilities: there's a new sheriff in town. We will not allow you to get away with denying women's civil rights any longer."

In a video posted to social media announcing the team's creation, McMahon appeared to warn that the administration is prepared to strip federal funding if necessary.

"To all entities receiving federal funding who continue to allow these illegal practices, we will not permit you to trample on women's rights any longer," she said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi called protecting women the "key priority" of the administration's DOJ.

"This collaborative effort with the Department of Education will enable our attorneys to take comprehensive action when women's sports or spaces are threatened and use the full power of the law to remedy any violation of women's civil rights," Bondi remarked.

On Inauguration Day, Trump signed an executive order titled Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, declaring that the administration would "defend women's rights," in part, by recognizing that there are two sexes that are not changeable.

In February, Trump took additional executive action, signing Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports, which barred males from competing in female sporting events.

"This is demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls, and denies women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports," the EO declared.