Trump aims to make taking a shower great again with new executive order

Thanks to a new executive order from President Donald Trump, American showerheads are about to be unburdened by what has been.

On Wednesday, Trump issued the executive order entitled "Maintaining Acceptable Water Pressure in Showerheads." The purpose of the new EO appears to be twofold.

First, it does away with the lengthy regulations on showerheads codified during the 12 years that Barack Obama and Joe Biden occupied the Oval Office. Such regulations affected Americans' ability to use the water they already pay for, making the showering experience much less enjoyable and more expensive, all in service to a "radical green agenda," a follow-up "fact sheet" about the EO explained.

Trump joked that the inhibited waterflow from showerheads made maintaining his iconic hair more difficult. "In my case, I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair," he said while signing the EO.

"I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. Comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous."

The EO restores the definition of "showerhead" included in an energy law passed in 1992 under President George H.W. Bush that caps showerhead water pressure at 2.5 gallons per minute. It's time "to end the Obama-Biden war on water pressure and make America’s showers great again," the White House declared.

The other key purpose of the EO appears to be to highlight the ridiculousness of government processes in general. The EO called out the "multi-thousand-word regulations" to define simple words like "showerhead."

"To the extent any definition is necessary for this common piece of hardware, the Oxford English Dictionary defines 'showerhead' in one short sentence," the EO noted.

In the EO, Trump also appears to anticipate his critics who will complain about short "notice" or demand an opportunity to weigh in on showerheads. "Notice and comment is unnecessary because I am ordering the repeal," Trump said in the EO. "The rescission shall be effective 30 days from the date of publication of the notice."

In short, the EO and the fact sheet point out just how cumbersome government intrusion can be. From showerheads and dishwashers to gas stoves and furnaces, government interference takes "perfectly fine" appliances and turns them into a "convoluted" mess.

"President Trump is slashing red tape and ending Biden’s dumb war on things that work."

