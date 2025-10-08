Trump praises Blaze News reporting during Antifa roundtable at White House — and slaps down MSNBC, CNN

President Donald Trump said at a roundtable Wednesday that reports from Blaze News were helping guide his efforts to root out financial support for left-wing violence.

The president was answering a question from Blaze News reporter Rebeka Zeljko at the White House event that also included Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas among the panelists.

Zeljko cited one possible figure to investigate and prompted Trump to ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into the matter.

"You're talking about the money funding these Antifa organizations, and somebody brought up [Neville] Roy Singham ... who, by the way, is married to one of the co-founders of Code Pink, this infamous left-wing organization," she said.

Singham is a philanthropist and wealthy businessman who has helped fund organizations on the left, including Code Pink, which was co-founded by his wife, Jodie Evans.

"He's somebody who's been reported on extensively, and I'd love to know what the administration is going to do to actually bring consequences to some of these names," Zeljko added.

"Well, I don't know the name, but I would like to ask Pam to take a look at it. You know, a lot of the best information we find are through you and other people like you," the president said.

President Trump responds to question from @rebekazeljko on what the administration is doing to hold left-wing terrorists and their funders accountable: "I would like AG Bondi to look at it. A lot of the best information we find is through reporters like you and others like you." pic.twitter.com/lmou7X8hgb

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 8, 2025

Trump went on to criticize left-wing news outlets like CNN and MSNBC by contrast.

"Their ratings are terrible. MSNBC is dying, and CNN is dying like a dog. Poor CNN, they're so pathetic," said the president.

"You ever see their anchors in the evening? Nobody ever heard of them!" he added. "Where do these people come [from]? I could take anybody off the street in Washington, D.C. They'd do a better job."

Also in attendance at the roundtable were Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, and Bondi, as well as several reporters and investigators.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida previously accused Singham of allegedly funding left-wing violence.

"Neville Singham has spent millions funding militant organizations that have orchestrated violent riots and launched targeted hate campaigns against Americans with different beliefs," she wrote in September. "We will no longer allow billionaires to bankroll anti-American political movements on behalf of foreign governments."

