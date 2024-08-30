Trump calls 6-week abortion ban 'too short'

During an NBC News interview on Thursday, Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump was asked about his position on Florida's Amendment 4, called the "Right to Abortion Initiative."



The state's legislature passed the Heartbeat Protection Act in 2023, which banned abortions at six weeks. That ban went into effect in May.

'He simply reiterated that he believes six weeks is too short.'

A vote in support of Amendment 4 on the upcoming November ballot would add language to the Florida Constitution's Declaration of Rights that states, "No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider."

On Thursday, an NBC News reporter asked Trump, "In Florida, the state that you are a resident of, there's an abortion-related amendment on the ballot to overturn the six-week ban in Florida. How are you going to vote on that?"

Trump responded, "Well, I think the six week is too short. It has to be more time. And I've told them that I want more weeks."

"So, you'll vote in favor of the amendment?" the reporter asked.

"I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks. Look, just so you understand, everybody wanted Roe v. Wade terminated for years, 52 years. I got it done. They wanted it to go back to the states. Exceptions are very important for me, for Ronald Reagan, for others that have navigated this very, very interesting and difficult path."

Trump has previously referred to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' six-week abortion ban as a "terrible mistake."

After Trump's most recent comments, his campaign released a statement attempting to clarify his position in the wake of pushback from pro-life voters.

In a Thursday press release, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote, "President Trump has not yet said how he will vote on the ballot initiative in Florida, he simply reiterated that he believes six weeks is too short."

Trump also recently stated that he would support in-vitro fertilization and having the costs associated with the fertility treatment covered by insurance.

"Under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment," he declared. "We're going to be mandating that the insurance company pay."

