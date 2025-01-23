2,000 immigrants from Southern Mexico join caravan in hope of entering US despite Trump's orders

A caravan of about 2,000 immigrants from Southern Mexico has formed in hope of entering the U.S. despite President Donald Trump taking office again.

Trump has included many orders pertaining to border security in the numerous executive orders he has signed since taking the Oath of Office on Monday. The Department of Homeland Security has also sent out memos to update guidance about deportation policies.

'We feel quite sad because our goal is to enter, and knowing they won't let us in breaks our hearts.'

Men, women, and children were reportedly marching in the caravan in the Southern Mexican city of Tapachula next to the border with Guatemala on Monday.

One immigrant on the caravan was quoted by Fox News as claiming that Trump's orders could not contradict those of the United Nations.

"Just as Donald Trump takes power, he can't surpass the United Nations, understand? United as one," said Erkin Torres, who is from Columbia.

"The world is complete and supporting us because the cause is one: better economic stability and giving a better future to those children there," he added.

Some immigrants had been using the CBP One app to apply for entry to the U.S. under the Biden administration, but that app has been shut down by the Trump administration.

"Well, we feel quite sad because our goal is to enter, and knowing they won't let us in breaks our hearts," said Maria Leidis, a Cuban immigrant, to Reuters. "But we think that if not through this CBP One application, he'll set another way, and we'll enter."

The caravan could arrive at the border in about 16 days.

CNN polling analyst Harry Enten detailed on Wednesday how Americans have grown in their opposition to illegal immigration as well as legal immigration. Four separate polls shows that a majority of Americans were supportive of the deportation of all illegal immigrations in the U.S.

