Trump surprises with unique defense of Biden while speaking directly to media — and it's not good for Kamala Harris

Donald Trump did on Thursday what presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has thus far refused to do: speak directly to the media.

In his first press conference since President Joe Biden stepped down as his party's presidential candidate, Trump at times appeared to defend his now-former rival.

'He had a rough debate, but that doesn’t mean that you just take it away like that.'

"The presidency was taken away from Joe Biden, and I’m no Biden fan," Trump said.

"From a constitutional standpoint — from any standpoint you look at — they took the presidency away," he continued. "Whether he could win or he couldn't win, he had the right to run, and they took it away."

Trump cited allegations that Biden was threatened with the 25th Amendment and reports that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) privately confronted Biden. Biden, of course, eventually succumbed to the pressure campaign to drop out of the race last month, which propelled Harris to the top of the Democratic Party's presidential ticket.

At his press conference, Trump highlighted what he believes is a significant problem with Harris' ascension: Democratic primary voters selected Biden — not her.

"I'm saying, for a country with a Constitution that we cherish — we cherish this Constitution — to have done it this way is pretty severe, pretty horrible," Trump said.

"You have have thought that they would have gone out to a vote, they would have had a primary system, they would have done something," he continued. "But just to take it away from him like he was a child? He's a very angry man right now, I can tell you that. He's not happy with [Barack] Obama and he's not happy with Nancy Pelosi."

"He's trying to put up a good face. But it is a very bad thing in terms of a country when you do that," Trump continued. "I'm not a fan of his, as you probably have noticed, and he had a rough debate, but that doesn’t mean that you just take it away like that.

"You go out to a vote, you do something — he had 14 million votes. She had no votes," he pointed out.

The former president later accused Harris of having "turned" on Biden and expressed that what the Democratic Party did to elevate Harris is "unconstitutional."

Aside from Trump answering a plethora of questions from reporters, the major news that came from the press conference is that Trump has agreed to three presidential debates.

The first debate Trump agreed to is a Sept. 4 debate on Fox News, followed by a Sept. 10 debate on ABC and a third debate on Sept. 25 on NBC.

So far, Harris has only agreed to the ABC debate.

