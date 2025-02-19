Elon Musk defends Trump orders against court challenges in interview with Hannity: 'What they are doing is unconstitutional'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk defended his actions and the orders from President Donald Trump in an interview on Fox News Tuesday evening.

Musk made the comments while being interviewed by Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening alongside the president at the White House. The entrepreneur is leading the Department of Government Efficiency for the Trump administration.

'Well, it's just a con job. It's a big con job. They're so bad for the country, so dangerous and so bad.'

"When these attacks occur, the thing they're accusing the administration of is what they are guilty of. They're saying that things are unconstitutional, but what they are doing is unconstitutional," Musk said. "They are guilty of the crime of which they accuse us."

"It's always the first thing they do," Trump agreed. "Well, it's just a con job. It's a big con job. They're so bad for the country, so dangerous and so bad. The media is so bad, when I watch MSNBC, which I don't watch much but you have to watch the enemy on occasion, the level of arrogance and cheating. They're just horrible people, these are horrible people. They tell lies."

"They lie. They tell conspiracy theories," added Hannity.

"And they start up with the Constitution, they couldn't care less about the Constitution," Trump added. "CNN likewise. I watch them asking questions with the hatred. Why are you asking the question with such anger, you're asking me a normal question. But you see the bias, the bias is so incredible. And those two are bad, PBS is bad. And [Associated Press] is bad, CBS is terrible!"

Democrats have lambasted Trump and Musk for what they say are unconstitutional actions but Trump supporters argue that they have a mandate from the people because of the election victory.

"The president is the elected representative of the people," Musk said in another part of the interview. "So he's representing the will of the people. And if the bureaucracy is fighting the will of the people and preventing the president from implementing what the people want, then what we live in is a bureaucracy, and not a democracy.

Here's the video of Musk's comments:

