Trump-endorsed Floridian launches bid to replace Mike Waltz following administration nomination

On Tuesday, Republican state Sen. Randy Fine of Florida announced his bid to replace Republican Rep. Mike Waltz after securing an endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump.

Fine is running to replace Waltz after Trump tapped the outgoing congressman to serve as national security adviser in the upcoming administration. Waltz confirmed Monday that he would resign from his post on Inauguration Day.

'It is my belief that President Trump is our nation's last, best chance to right the ship.'

“I’m proud to announce that I’m going to be running for the 6th Congressional District of the state of Florida,” Fine told Fox News on Tuesday. “Whether it’s fighting inflation to make America affordable again, closing the border to make America safe again, or standing up for Israel and standing up to China, I’m ready to go.”

Trump also endorsed Fine on Monday ahead of his official announcement, noting his allegiance to the MAGA movement.

"A Harvard Educated, Successful Businessman, and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA, and the Great People of Florida," Trump said. "In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH."

In response, Fine praised the president-elect and pledged to work alongside him.

"Clearly Mom wasted no time once she made it upstairs," Fine said. "Mr. President, G-d saved you on that day in Butler so that you could save the world. It would be the honor of my life to be one of your footsoldiers."

Fine resigned from his state Senate seat on Tuesday amid his campaign launch, just one month into his term. His resignation will go into effect beginning March 31.

"It is my belief that President Trump is our nation's last, best chance to right the ship," Fine said in his resignation letter. "And with his statement this weekend, he believes I can help. I owe it to those same children that I entered office to serve to join that fight. While I am sorry that my service in the Senate will be abbreviated, it seems that my path will return me to a People's House where I will fight for Floridians under the familiar title of Representative."

