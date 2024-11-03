Trump focuses on top issues, Harris makes 'SNL' appearance

Just two days from Election Day, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are going into the homestretch with contrasting campaigns.

Trump traveled from the Rust Belt to campaign in North Carolina and Virginia on Saturday, largely focusing on top issues like the economy and immigration.

'Over the past 4 years, Kamala has orchestrated the most egregious betrayal that any leader in American history has ever inflicted on our people.'

"If Kamala wins, you are 3 days away from the start of a 1929-style economic depression," Trump said in a post on X. "If I win, you are 3 days away from the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, and the brightest economic future the world has ever seen. ... I will massively cut taxes for workers and small businesses — and we will have NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, and NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY benefits!"

"As we rescue our economy, I will also restore our borders," Trump said in another X post. "Over the past 4 years, Kamala has orchestrated the most egregious betrayal that any leader in American history has ever inflicted on our people. She has violated her oath, eradicated our sovereign border, and unleashed an army of gangs and criminal migrants from prisons and jails, insane asylums and mental institutions around the world, from Venezuela to the Congo — stealing countless American lives."

Harris also spent time in the Sun Belt, campaigning in Georgia and North Carolina. Harris has refocused on policy issues like immigration, noting that she has served as attorney general of a border state.

"I was attorney general of a border state," Harris said in a post on X. "Strengthening our border is not new to me."

Under Harris' purview as "Border czar," there have been over 8.7 million migrant encounters across the southern border alone, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Harris also reminded voters of her goal to "restore reproductive freedom" and implement a $6,000 child tax credit, as well as her "economic plan" that "taps into the aspirations of the American people."

Harris also made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" alongside Maya Rudolph. Many pointed out that the skit looked like a recreation of Trump's 2015 appearance with Jimmy Fallon, both of which showed the presidential hopefuls speaking to their reflection, played by one of their co-hosts.

"It is nice to see you, Kamala," Harris said to Rudolph. "And I'm just here to remind you, you got this, because you can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors."

While her appearance sparked a huge amount of online discourse, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr criticized Harris' appearance as a violation of the FCC's "Equal Time rule."

"The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly the type of biased and partisan conduct — a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election," Carr said in a post on X. "Unless the broadcaster offered Equal Time to other qualifying campaigns."

The campaign season took another unexpected turn last night when Ann Selzer released a poll alongside the Des Moines Register showing Harris three points ahead of Trump in Iowa. This is a huge turnaround for Harris compared to the four-point deficit she was facing in the state, according to a previous poll from Selzer.

Iowa is not considered a swing state but has had a split voting record. Trump won the state in both 2020 and in 2016, but former President Barack Obama won the state in 2012 and 2008.

At the same time, many criticized this poll as a fluke, calling it a last-ditch attempt to "demoralize Trump voters." Notably, major projections have all included Iowa as a red-leaning state.

"No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump," the former president said in a Truth Social post on Sunday. "In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, except for one heavily skewed toward the Democrats by a Trump hater who called it totally wrong the last time, have me up, BY A LOT."

Trump is set to campaign in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia today. Harris will make multiple campaign stops in Michigan.

