Trump gets Venezuela to repatriate violent illegal aliens

President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that Venezuela has agreed to repatriate its citizens living illegally in the United States.



Trump wrote in a Saturday post on Truth Social that Venezuela has reached an agreement with the White House to accept its citizens, including members of the violent gang Tren de Aragua.

'We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back.'

Venezuela has historically refused to cooperate with U.S. repatriation flights. However, Trump’s tough stance on immigration appears to have pushed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to reconsider.

Trump’s envoy, Richard Grenell, visited Maduro in Venezuela on Friday. Grenell returned with six American citizens who were being detained by Maduro’s regime following the country’s July presidential election.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that Grenell’s visit does not indicate that the Trump administration recognized Maduro as the legitimate leader. U.S. officials have maintained that Maduro lost the election, recognizing challenger Edmundo González as Venezuela’s president-elect.

Grenell told the Wall Street Journal, “The only award for Maduro was my physical presence, the first senior U.S. official to visit the country in years.”

“It was a big gift to him to have a visit by an envoy of President Trump,” Grenell added.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, the State Department’s special envoy for Latin America, told the Washington Post that the agreement between the U.S. and Venezuela to take back its citizens was “not a negotiation.”

“The Venezuelan criminals of Tren de Aragua and other groups have to be deported and Venezuela has to accept them. It is their responsibility ... it is not negotiable. ... And if they don’t comply with these requirements, obviously, as President Trump himself has said, there will be major consequences,” Claver-Carone stated.

Trump wrote on Saturday, “It is so good to have the Venezuela Hostages back home and, very important to note, that Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua.”

“Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back,” Trump continued. “We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back. Furthermore, record numbers of criminals are being removed from our Country, and the Border numbers are the strongest they have been since the First Term of the Trump Administration!”

The Biden administration previously extended Temporary Protected Status to roughly 600,000 Venezuelan nationals residing in the U.S.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced last week that the Trump administration had terminated an extension that would have shielded Venezuelan nationals from deportation until October 2026. The existing protections are slated to expire in April and September.

Leavitt noted on Friday that there are currently 400 Tren de Aragua gang members in custody waiting to be deported to Venezuela.