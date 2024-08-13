Trump tells Elon Musk he has plans for a triumphant return to Butler — and his opening line will be a doozy

Early in their 70-minute conversation Monday, Elon Musk pressed President Donald Trump about the recent attempt on his life.

Trump remarked upon the possibly metaphysical nature of his survival and revealed his plan to return to the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, where at least one individual sought his demise last month.

Musk explained at the outset why Trump's "inspiring" reaction to being shot was part of what prompted him to endorse the Republican before the dust settled on July 13.

"Instead of shying away from things, instead of ducking down, you were pumping your fist in the air and saying, 'Fight, fight, fight,'" said the tech magnate. "The president of the United States represents America, and I think that is — that is America. That is strength under fire."

Musk later reiterated that "you can't fake bravery under such circumstances. The courage is instinctual or it is not. It's not a rehearsed action."

While Trump's actions under fire proved to inspire the tech magnate and others, he stressed that the experience on the receiving end was "not pleasant."

"I didn't know I had that much blood," said Trump. "The doctors later told me that the ear is a place that is a very bloody place if you're going to get hit. But in this case, it was probably the best alternative you could even think about because it went at the right angle."

Trump characterized the series of events that together spared him from almost certain doom as miraculous, first noting that he was glad to have ducked when he did: "We had bullets flying right over my head after I went down."

'It's a miracle.'

"The bigger miracle was that I was looking in the exact direction of the shooter," continued Trump. "All because I put down a chart on immigration that showed that the numbers were so great. I love that chart."

"Illegal immigration saved my life," Trump later joked, indicating he may keep the chart with him when he sleeps.

Musk suggested that perhaps it's a sign.

"It was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle," said Trump.

According to Trump, the unlikelihood of the lifesaving, last-second turn of his head was compounded by the fact he rarely relied upon the illegal immigration chart.

"It's very much, I say, an act of God. It's a miracle," said Trump. "And I'm honored by it."

Despite the nature of his last visit to Pennsylvania, Trump announced, "We're going back to Butler; we're gonna go back in October."

The Republican candidate for president told Musk how he might kick thing off upon his return: "I think I'll probably start by saying I was so horribly interrupted."

Although Trump's comments about his experience were relatively upbeat, he also emphasized the gravity of the shooting, noting that Corey Comperatore lost his life and others who "thought they were not gonna make it" were grievously wounded.

"The doctors in the Butler area — I tell you, they were incredible," said the president. "They saved the two and they were really hit tough, both of them equally."

