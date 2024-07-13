Trump haters on social media say shooting was a hoax: 'Created by the right for sympathy and votes'

Former President Donald Trump was apparently shot at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday, and some on the left took the occasion to spread conspiracy theories that the shooting was a hoax.

Trump was speaking at a lectern in front of his supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, when shots rang out. He grabbed at his ear before being engulfed by members of the Secret Service. The former president then stood up and raised his fist to the crowd. Blood was clearly dripping from his ear.

'All orchestrated by Trump.'

While many offered thoughts and prayers for the president, others in social media posts claimed that the shooting was a hoax.

"The failed shooting of President trump was clearly a hoax created by the right for sympathy and votes. Like the man is telling his security 'wait this is a perfect' and raise his fist lol," read one tweet.

"Watch, this whole thing will be found out to be a hoax. All orchestrated by Trump," said another user.

"This Trump shooting is a hoax. His bodyguards look absolutely clueless!" claimed another detractor.

"3 shots, nobody hit, don’t rush him off stage, and he makes his photo op. Nobody moves. Hoax," read another response.

"I mean, what a coincidence this Trump hoax happened in a state he needs," replied another user.

"THIS IS A HOAX just like January 6th @realDonaldTrump SET THIS UP and planned to be shot in here - close relation to trump campaign," said an account calling itself progressive.

The Secret Service has confirmed that Trump was, in fact, injured in a "security incident" and that he is being treated at a medical center.

