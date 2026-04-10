Trump reveals plans for 'Independence Arch' for 250th US anniversary — and it's MASSIVE

The Trump administration released renderings of a planned arch for the 250th anniversary celebration of the Declaration of Independence.

The 166-foot-tall arch would be constructed at the Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C., according to images filed by the Interior Department to the Commission of Fine Arts on Friday.

'President Trump will continue to honor our veterans and give the greatest Nation on earth — America — the glory it deserves.'

"The Triumphal Arch in Memorial Circle is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said to Politico.

"It will enhance the visitor experience at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike, serving as a visual reminder of the noble sacrifices borne by so many American heroes throughout our 250-year history so we can enjoy our freedoms today. President Trump will continue to honor our veterans and give the greatest Nation on earth — America — the glory it deserves."

Many on social media responded positively to the renderings posted by the White House Rapid Response team.

"I want my taxes to pay for stuff like this instead of immigrants," said Blaze Media digital strategist and commentator Logan Hall.

"The Independence Arch in Washington, DC, would become the largest traditional triumphal arch ever constructed in the world, surpassing all existing ones. Just name it the TrumpVictory Arch," another user said.

RELATED: Trump announces 'Patriot Games' high school athletic competition for 250th anniversary of founding

In October, the president said Memorial Circle was perfect for a new memorial.

"For years and years it sat, and every time somebody rides over that beautiful bridge going right to the Lincoln Memorial, beautiful right?" the president said. "They literally say, 'Something's supposed to be there!''

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!