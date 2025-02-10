Trump reveals if he trusts Musk, explains what it will take to unite the country — but cautions it will be 'hard'

President Donald Trump sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Super Bowl Sunday.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Trump answered questions about Elon Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency, making Canada the 51st state, and what it will take to unite the country.

'We’re going to find billions, hundreds of billions, of dollars of waste, fraud, and abuse.'

Trump attended the NFL Super Bowl, making him the first sitting president to do so.

Trump said he thought it would be a "good thing for the country" to have the president at the Super Bowl.

Baier compared the first 20 days of President Trump's whirlwind second term to a "no-huddle offense" in football.

Baier asked Trump what the differences were between the first and second terms.

"Well, with the 45th, I had tremendous opposition, but I didn't know people, and I didn't have the kind of support that I needed," Trump said of his first term as president. "I put people in office — some great, some really great ones."

Trump admitted there were some appointees in his first term he wouldn't have hired "if it were a couple of years later or if I had a little more experience in D.C."

Trump noted that he is a "New York person, not a D.C. person."

Baier pointed out that there has been resistance to some of Trump's new policies and executive orders, including Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York Paul Engelmayer – an appointee of former President Barack Obama – sided with 19 Democratic state attorneys general who claimed that allowing DOGE "full access" to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s payment systems violates the law.

Judge Engelmayer temporarily blocked DOGE from accessing Treasury records because he claimed that the plaintiffs would face "irreparable harm in the absence of injunctive relief."

"That is both because of the risk that the new policy presents of the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking," Engelmayer wrote.

Trump reacted to the judge's order by stating, "No, I disagree with it 100%. I think it's crazy. And we have to solve the efficiency problem. We have to solve the fraud, waste, abuse, all the things that have gone into the government. You take a look at the USAID, the kind of fraud in there."

"We're talking hundreds of millions of dollars of money that's going to places where it shouldn't be going," Trump declared. "Where if I read a list, you'd say, 'This is ridiculous.'"

"It's a big scam," Trump proclaimed.

President Trump said there is some "good money," and those funds should be handled by the State Department.

"So I don't know if it's kickbacks or what's going on, but the people," he continued. "Look, I ran on this, and the people want me to find it. And I've had a great help with Elon Musk, who's been terrific."

Baier asked Trump if he trusts Musk.

“Trust Elon? Oh, he’s not gaining anything,” Trump responded. “In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it? He’s so into it.”

Trump revealed that he wants to expand Musk's role in streamlining the U.S. government.

Trump said of Musk, "I'm going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education — he’s going to find the same thing. Then, we're going to go to the military. We’re going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of waste, fraud, and abuse."

When asked if making Canada the 51st state is a "real thing," Trump replied, "Yeah, it is. I think Canada would be much better off being a 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada, and I'm not going to let that happen. It's too much. Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially in subsidy, to Canada? Now, if they're our 51st state, I don't mind doing it."

Baier asked Trump, "You won the popular vote. You won all of the swing states. Have you thought about how to try to bring the country together, to reach out, to find common ground? Have you thought about that or how that would go?"

Trump answered, "I'd love to do it, but I would say this, we have to come together, but to come together, there’s only one thing that’s going to do it, and that’s massive success. Success will bring the country together, but it’s hard."

On a lighter note, Baier said that NFL players and UFC fighters do imitations of Trump's now-famous rally dance.

Trump said of his dance at rallies, "I don't know what it is. I try to walk off sometimes without dancing, and I can't. I have to dance. There's something special about it."

You can watch the Fox News interview with President Trump here.

