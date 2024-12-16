Trump condemns people praising alleged murderer of health care CEO: 'That's a sickness'

President-elect Donald Trump excoriated people who praised the alleged murderer of health care insurance CEO Brian Thompson.

Trump made the comments while taking questions from reporters at Mar-a-Lago Monday morning in Palm Beach, Florida. He was asked to comment on the shooting and offered a criticism against the supporters of Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer.

'It's hard to believe that can even be thought of, but it seems that there's a certain appetite for him.'

"I think it's a terrible thing. I think it's really terrible that some people seem to admire him, like him, and I was happy to see that it wasn't specific to this gentleman that was killed," said Trump. "It's just an overall sickness as opposed to a specific sickness."

The suspect has been praised and celebrated by those who hate the health care system as well as those who hate all CEOs of large companies. Some politicians have cast the murder in a sympathetic light, including Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

"That was a terrible thing. It was cold-blooded. Just a cold-blooded horrible killing, and how people can like this guy is, that's a sickness, actually," Trump continued.

"It's really, very bad. Especially the way it was done, it was so bad. Right in the back. Very bad, a thing like that, you can't believe that some people, and maybe it's fake news. I don't know, it's hard to believe that can even be thought of, but it seems that there's a certain appetite for him," he added.

"I don't get it," Trump concluded.

Mangione was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9 and arrested by police for the murder of Thompson. Investigators said he possessed a ghost gun and thousands of dollars of U.S. currency as well as foreign currency.

Trump also addressed the controversy of the mysterious drones over New Jersey and issued a warning against Republican members of Congress who got in the way of nominations to his Cabinet.