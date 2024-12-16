Trump says government knows what the drones are, demands answers: 'Something strange is going on'

President-elect Donald Trump commented Monday on the controversy over mysterious drones sighted over New Jersey and other locations.

Trump said that he believes the government knows what the drones actually are and claimed the public is not being told the truth. He was taking questions from reporters from Palm Beach, Florida, when he made the comments.

'Something strange is going on, and for some reason they don't want to tell the people, and they should.'

“The government knows what is happening," said Trump.

"Our military knows where they took off from. If it's a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason, they don't want to comment. And I think they'd be better off saying what it is," he added.

"Our military knows and our president knows," Trump continued. "And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense. I can't imagine it's the enemy, because if it was the enemy, they'd blast it out.”

He noted that the drones were sighted over Bedminster, where he owns a private residence.

"I think maybe I won't spend the weekend in Bedminster!" he joked. "I've decided to cancel my trip!"

When asked if he had received an intelligence briefing on the drones, he said he didn't want to comment on that.

Apart from extraterrestrial theories, some have wondered if foreign actors are using the drones to spy on military bases. A Chinese citizen was arrested recently in California for flying a drone over a base and taking photos.

