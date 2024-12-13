Glenn GOES BALLISTIC over the media's love affair with CEO murderer

The alleged murderer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO is getting a lot of attention on social media as well as in the mainstream media, and it’s not all negative.

In fact, some of it is overwhelmingly positive.

“I’m a little irritated at the love we are showing for this [alleged] killer, the United Healthcare killer,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” comments, noting that CNN even took off the banner at the bottom of its screen in order to show off the killer’s abdomen.

“It’s worse than the typical mass shooter,” Stu Burguiere agrees. “They’re trying to make him into a hero. Giving his name over and over again, I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

“This guy went, he killed somebody in cold blood, and everyone is excusing him,” Glenn adds, noting that many of those excusing his behavior are commenting on the killer’s back problems.

“Don’t even begin to talk to me about back problems, you wuss,” Glenn says. “You’re 20 and you have those abs? It ain’t that bad, dude.”

“And if you’re in your twenties and you had back surgery, you’re a moron unless you absolutely had no other choice,” he continues. “But then you’re still a moron if you thought it was going to work. Back surgery hardly ever worked.”

Even Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took a soft stance regarding the shooter, telling reporters, “Violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far.”

“A U.S. senator said that,” Burguiere says in disbelief. “It’s not a well-reasoned argument, as you point out.”

“I don’t care how many sit-ups the guy did. I don’t care that he had nice abs that you really enjoyed. I don’t care that you thought his smile was nice in that video that identified him. You are a legitimately horrible human being if you’re cheering this guy on. You are a terrible human being,” he adds.

