Trump rips into Mitch McConnell and 3 other 'disloyal' Republicans for opposing tariffs on Canada

President Donald Trump lambasted four Republicans for opposing his tariffs on Canada, including perennial dissenter Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky (R).

The four Republicans have said they will vote with Democrats in the Senate to end the tariffs imposed by the president on our neighbor to the north in an attempt to force Canadian officials to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul of Kentucky were united with McConnell.

'It is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it.'

The president targeted the dissenters in a fiery statement on Truth Social overnight and pointed out that even if the resolution passed the Senate, it was likely doomed in the House and would be rejected by Trump.

"They are playing with the lives of the American people, and right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats and Drug Cartels," he wrote. "The Senate Bill is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it."

The president went on to accuse Democrats of allowing fentanyl to flow into the U.S. "unchecked" and "without penalty." Canadian officials responded to the new tariffs from Trump by announcing their own retaliatory tariffs, and the threat of a trade war has taken a toll on the stock market.

"Who can want this to happen to our beautiful families, and why?" Trump continued. "To the people of the Great States of Kentucky, Alaska, and Maine, please contact these Senators and get them to FINALLY adhere to Republican Values and Ideals. They have been extremely difficult to deal with and, unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself."

Collins said that the tariffs were detrimental to families in Maine as well as the local economy.

“Tariffs are a tax, and if you tax trade or anything, you’ll get less of it," said Paul.

In February the president similarly upbraided McConnell for his vote against confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Health and Human Services Department. Kennedy was confirmed despite the opposition.

