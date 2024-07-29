Trump to honor fireman killed at rally by returning to Butler despite requests from feds that he avoid outdoor rallies

Despite reported warnings from the Secret Service to avoid outdoor rallies, former President Donald Trump will return to the site of his attempted assassination in order to honor the fireman who was shot and killed.

'What a day it will be — fight, fight fight!'

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that sources within the Secret Service confirmed that the department had recommended to the Trump campaign to avoid outdoor rallies after it failed to provide competent security.



Despite the apparent request, Trump said he will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, to honor the life of Corey Comperatore. The former fire chief was shot and killed while trying to protect his family at the assassination attempt.

“I will be going back to Butler, Pennsylvania for a big and beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighting hero, Corey, and those brave patriots injured two weeks ago. What a day it will be — fight, fight fight! Stay tuned for details,” Trump wrote Friday.

He also said in a separate post on Truth Social that he would continue his outdoor rallies and that the Secret Service would substantially step up its security detail.

The Secret Service has been heavily criticized after more and more evidence supports suspicions that its officers had numerous opportunities to thwart the assassination attempt.

After taking responsibility but initially refusing to step down, Kimberly Cheatle resigned as director of the Secret Service Tuesday.

On Friday, the former president made his first appearance without a bandage on his ear at a rally on Friday evening in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Comperatore's wife, Helen, told the New York Post that President Joe Biden tried to call her to offer his condolences but that she refused the call because her husband would have wanted her to do so. Trump has helped raise millions of dollars to help his family.

"I support Trump. That’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill will towards Biden,” she added. “He didn’t do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did.”

During Friday's episode of "Blaze News Tonight," Lara Trump, RNC co-chair and wife of Trump's son Eric, mentioned Trump's plans to host another rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. That episode can be seen below:

