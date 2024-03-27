Trump promotes 'God Bless The USA Bible'

Former President Donald Trump is promoting the "God Bless The USA Bible."

Aside from the text of scripture, the King James Version bible available on godblesstheusabible.com for $59.99 plus shipping features text from the American Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, and pledge of allegiance, as well as the handwritten chorus lyrics of Lee Greenwood's popular patriotic anthem "God Bless The USA," according to the website.

The site notes that, "GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J. Trump's name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms."

In a video, Trump promoted the product.

"I'm proud to be partnering with my very good friend Lee Greenwood ... in connection with promoting the God Bless The USA Bible," Trump said in the video. "I'm proud to endorse and encourage you to get this bible. We must make America pray again."

"All Americans need a bible in their home," the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee said, adding, "I have many," and describing it as his "favorite book."

"Christians are under siege. We must protect content that is pro-God. We love God. And we have to protect anything that is pro-God," Trump said. "We have to bring Christianity back into our lives and back into, what will be again, a great nation."

Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken Trump critic, tweeted, "Instead of selling Bibles, you should probably buy one. And read it, including Exodus 20:14."



The verse Cheney referred to reads, "Thou shalt not commit adultery."

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, another vocal Trump opponent who voted in favor of impeaching then-President Trump in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, also sounded off.

"The fact that Donald is now selling Bibles is proof that he's a false prophet for profit. Pastors beware: you will be held to account for how you led your people. Trump is an abomination to God and our country," Kinzinger wrote.

