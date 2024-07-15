Newly surfaced video shows rallygoers notifying police of would-be assassin right before shots fired at Trump

Newly surfaced video shows concerned attendees at the Butler campaign rally notifying police of the would-be assassin's location on the roof of a building right before the gunman fired multiple shots toward former President Donald Trump.

The previously unseen video shows numerous rallygoers situated near the American Glass Research building, which is roughly 450 feet from the stage where Trump was delivering his speech on Saturday.

The person recording the cellphone footage notes: "Look, they're all pointing."

He then points out that "someone is on top of the roof," and the person is "laying down."

The man zooms in on the roof and it shows the would-be assassin – Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The gunman on the roof is seen adjusting himself before lying back down on his stomach.

Someone in the crowd calls for a police officer to notify him of the suspicious man on the roof.

A woman yells, "He's on the roof!"

The video abruptly ends before any shots are fired.

Based on the audio and video, the rallygoers notified police approximately one minute and 25 seconds before the gunman fired at Trump.

The new video raises even more questions about the security of the event.

In addition to the newly surfaced video, a new report released on Sunday night claimed that the U.S. Secret Service identified the would-be assassin's rooftop as a potential vulnerability prior to the deadly shooting.

The claim was made by two sources, including a former Secret Service agent who was familiar with the security planning of the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

NBC News noted that the rooftop was a "well-known high-priority vulnerability," which was reportedly "identified just the day before during a security walkthrough."

The former Secret Service agent told NBC News, "Someone should have been on the roof or securing the building so no one could get on the roof."

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the rooftop used by the gunman was under the jurisdiction of local law enforcement.

The outlet also reported that the Secret Service deployed two counter-sniper teams at the Trump rally.

According to a source, the counter-sniper did not need approval to shoot the would-be assassin, and "prior protocols were not followed."

