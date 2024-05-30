Trump reacts to NYC trial outcome: 'The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people'

Former President Donald Trump gave a brief statement after he was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump maintained his innocence and reiterated that the trial was rigged from the start.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here. You have a Soros-backed DA, and the whole thing, we didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man," Trump said.

"It’s okay. I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to move or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it’s just a disgrace. And we’ll keep fighting; we’ll fight to the end, and we’ll win. Because our country has gone to hell. We don’t have the same country any more. We have a divided mess," he continued.

'I believe that the case will be reversed eventually either in the state or federal systems.'



The jury reached the verdict after only the second day of deliberations.

The prosecution accused Trump of marking payments made to his then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as legal expenses in an attempt to cover up a $130,000 settlement payment the attorney made to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with the former president.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts and denied Daniels' allegations.

"I obviously disagree with this verdict as do many others. I believe that the case will be reversed eventually either in the state or federal systems. However, this was the worst expectation for a trial in Manhattan. I am saddened by the result more for the New York legal system than the former president. I had hoped that the jurors might redeem the integrity of a system that has been used for political purposes," legal analyst Jonathan Turley posted on X.

