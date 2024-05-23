Trump says he won't advocate birth control restrictions

Former President Donald Trump unequivocally declared in a social media post that he will not advocate birth control restrictions.

"I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, or other contraceptives. This is a Democrat fabricated lie, MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION, because they have nothing else to run on except FAILURE, POVERTY, AND DEATH. I DO NOT SUPPORT A BAN ON BIRTH CONTROL, AND NEITHER WILL THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

'The Senate has begun to consider the Right to Contraception Act.'

The 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee issued the statement after he had been asked by KDKA-TV's Jon Delano whether he backs "any restrictions on a person's right to contraception."

Trump said, "We're looking at that," and noted that he would soon be releasing a policy on the issue.

"The Senate has begun to consider the Right to Contraception Act," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted in a post on X. "@SenateDems will fight to protect access to contraception and other reproductive freedoms essential for millions of women to control their own lives and bodies."

Even though Trump is slated to become the GOP presidential nominee later this year, some Republican presidential primary voters have apparently been registering dissatisfaction. For example, in the Kentucky Republican presidential primary, more than 6% voted for former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who dropped out earlier this year while more than 3% voted uncommitted.

Haley has said that she will vote for Trump.

