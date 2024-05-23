Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump

Nikki Haley, who previously sought the 2024 GOP presidential nod and has been strongly critical of former President Donald Trump, has said that she will vote for him.

Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during a portion of Trump's White House tenure, dropped her Republican presidential primary bid more than two months ago after a lackluster Super Tuesday performance.

'I genuinely hope he does that.'

"As a voter, I put my priorities on a president" who will "have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account; who would secure the border, no more excuses; a president who would support capitalism and freedom; a president who understands we need less debt, not more debt. Trump has not been perfect on these policies," Haley said on Wednesday, noting that she has "made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So, I will be voting for Trump."

"Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they're just gonna be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that," she said.

"And you even TWEETED this. Shame," former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted in response to a post on Haley's X account that contained video of her comments. Kinzinger describes himself on X as a "Proud RINO."

Earlier this year, Haley suggested Trump was "not qualified" to serve as president.

Despite dropping out of contention earlier this year, Haley has still received a portion of the Republican presidential primary vote in various states, likely indicating that that some Republicans are dissatisfied with Trump as the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

