Trump’s health revolution: RFK Jr. takes aim at chemicals, junk food, and overmedication

President Donald Trump, determined to guide the nation into a new golden age, has gone to war with the private-public consensus that has sickened generations of American children and threatens future greatness.

The president's battle strategy has finally come into full view.

'I am so grateful that I work for a president that is willing to run through walls to stop this and to heal our kids.'

Trump's Make America Healthy Again Commission, chaired by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., released on Tuesday its long-awaited directives and strategies for tackling chronic disease, protecting children from toxic exposure, and helping American families flourish.

This report sets the stage for a shake-up that is sure to cause a great deal of consternation among medical establishmentarians, pharmaceutical reps, chemical magnates, and ultra-processed food manufacturers.

"We are now the sickest country in the world. We have the highest chronic disease burden of any country in the world, and yet we spend more on health care than any country in the world," Kennedy said during the public MAHA Commission meeting on Tuesday. "This is an existential crisis for our country."

Kennedy added, "I am so grateful that I work for a president that is willing to run through walls to stop this and to heal our kids."

Quick background

In his Feb. 13 executive order creating the MAHA Commission, President Donald Trump noted, "To fully address the growing health crisis in America, we must redirect our national focus, in the public and private sectors, toward understanding and drastically lowering chronic disease rates and ending childhood chronic disease."

Three months later, Trump's commission released an assessment report identifying four potential drivers of the rise in childhood chronic disease: poor diet largely tied to ultra-processed foods; aggregation of environmental chemicals including microplastics, fluoride, phthalates, bisphenols, and crop protection tools; lack of physical activity and chronic stress; and overmedicalization.

The report suggested that the situation was rather bleak, noting:

Over 40% of the roughly 73 million kids in the U.S. have at least one chronic health condition;

1 in 5 kids over the age of 6 is obese;

1 in 31 kids is impacted by autism spectrum disorder by the age of 8;

Childhood cancer incidence has skyrocketed by over 40% since 1975;

Pesticides, microplastics, and dioxins "are commonly found in the blood and urine of American children and pregnant women — some at alarming levels";

Nearly 70% of an American child's calories come from ultra-processed foods; and

Stimulant prescriptions for ADHD, antidepressant prescription rates, and antipsychotic prescriptions for teens and/or children have exploded in recent decades.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told Blaze News earlier this year that the May assessment was a "diagnosis," and the next step was to "develop policy recommendations, grounded in gold-standard science and common sense."

Next steps

In the newly released "Make Our Children Healthy Again" report, the MAHA Commission broke its strategic plan into four pillars: advancing research, realigning incentives, fostering private sector collaboration, and increasing public awareness.

Deeper dives

The first pillar tasks various federal agencies with pursuing "rigorous, gold-standard scientific research to help ensure informed decisions that promote health outcomes for American children and families, as well as drive innovative solutions."

For instance, the Department of Health and Human Services will — through the National Institutes of Health and in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — study the root causes of autism.

The HHS, again working with the NIH, will also kick off a new vaccine injury program, investigating vaccine injuries "with improved data collection and analysis." Although this program will initially be housed at the NIH Clinical Center, the report indicated it could expand to centers around the country.

Other research initiatives include:

Closer looks at water contamination, including an Environmental Protection Agency review of new scientific information on the potential health risks of fluoride;

A concerted effort by the HHS, NIH, and EPA to complete an evaluation of the risks and exposures of microplastics and synthetics;

An HHS evaluation of the therapeutic harms and benefits of "current diagnostic thresholds, overprescription trends, and evidence-based solutions"; and

The formation of a mental health diagnosis and prescription work group at the HHS tasked with evaluating "prescription patterns for selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and other relevant drugs for children."

Blowing up the status quo

The realignment pillar of the MAHA Commission's strategy is by far the biggest and potentially the most consequential in the report.

The report indicated that the HHS will continue its current work of eliminating harmful synthetic dyes and other additives from the food supply, addressing possible conflicts of interest at health-related federal agencies — such as those that prompted Kennedy's purge of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in June — and protecting "public health from corporate influence."

The administration apparently also has a slew of regulatory and deregulatory initiatives in the works.

Among the changes on the deregulatory front that Americans might soon see the fruits of is the elimination of mandatory reduced-fat requirements in federal nutrition programs; the elimination of barriers to small dairy operations selling their own milk products; and the FDA's abandonment of animal testing requirements.

On the regulatory front and as foreshadowed in a Kennedy op-ed last year, the HHS will be pushing for greater accountability where direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising is concerned.

The HHS will work with the FDA, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Trade Commission to "increase oversight and enforcement under current authorities for violations of DTC prescription drug advertising laws."

In a similar vein, the HHS and FTC will also explore potential industry guidelines to limit advertisements of unhealthy foods that target children.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

While the FDA will, on the one hand, update nutrient requirements for infant formula and ramp up screening for contaminants, it will also encourage companies to roll out new infant formulas. Meanwhile, the USDA and HHS will work to increase breastfeeding rates.

The commission appears especially keen on ensuring that foods are accurately labeled; dietary guidelines are reflective of the current nutritional science; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are used for healthy food; and the legal loophole that apparently enables the food industry to add potentially unsafe substances to the food supply without government oversight is closed for good.

The report indicated further that the CDC will update recommendations regarding fluoride — which has a retarding effect on children — and forever chemicals in the American water supply.

Besides regulatory changes, the commission indicated that the HHS is set to undergo a "comprehensive reorganization" to create the Administration for a Healthy America, an outfit that will lead the federal government's response to the chronic disease crisis through "integrated prevention-focused programs."

Blasting facts and shaking hands

The other two pillars in the MAHA strategy report concerning the promotion of public awareness and MAHA collaboration with elements of the private sector are both afforded relatively little real estate. Nevertheless, they contain a handful of proposals that could prove transformative.

The planned efforts to raise awareness about the potential harms posed by exposure to pesticides, fluoride, sedentary lifestyles, drug abuse, and too much screen time may, for instance, end up yielding more immediate effects than some of the corresponding regulatory initiatives, which are sure to face legal challenges.

Photo by Jennifer Polixenni Brankin/Getty Images

The section on fostering private-sector collaboration, the most diminutive section in the document, contains two plans that stand out. The first involves an education campaign aimed at improving health and fertility in men and women who are seeking to start families.

In the interest of helping American families grow and remedying America's abysmal fertility rate, which hit an all-time low last year, the HHS is initiating the "Root Causes of Infertility Award Challenge Competition," which "seeks to identify new and existing solutions to prevent, diagnose, and treat root causes of infertility, including chronic reproductive health conditions, and provide answers to families, improve health outcomes, and ensure a brighter future for parents and infants across the U.S."

The HHS will also develop an Infertility Training Center to help Title X clinics identify and treat for the underlying causes of infertility.

The second plan that stands out in the private-sector collaboration section concerns working with the agricultural industry on new approaches and technologies that could reduce the amount of pesticides needed. This appears to be a consolation prize for those who wanted certain harmful pesticides banned outright.

"A lot of these 128 recommendations are things that I've been dreaming about my whole life," Kennedy said. "We have accomplished more already than any health secretary in history, and the accomplishments we're going to have by the end of the year are going to be historic and unprecedented."

