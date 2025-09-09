RFK Jr. did what GOP cowards won’t

What you saw in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s testimony last week before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee wasn’t a debate. It was the uniparty on parade — this time bowing before its favorite idol: the magical power of vaccines.

The spectacle jolted me back to my early days in this business. Years ago, I spoke at an event for a group I liked and respected called TeenPact. They brought Christian high school kids to the Iowa statehouse to watch government in action. By the time I showed up, the students looked checked out — politics as civics theater wasn’t holding their attention.

Are COVID accountability and healthy children worth smashing the idols? Or do we risk slaughtering too many sacred cows in pursuit of what’s good and true?

So I asked them a question: “Did any lobbyists offer you a steak and martini lunch today?” Silence fell over the room, parents included. But the kids snapped to attention. Now they were listening. I laid it out plain: This is how politics really works.

Later, the event organizer scolded me for “cynicism.” I scolded him back for his naivete. Kids don’t need fairy tales. They need to know how deep the rabbit hole goes. And last week, Kennedy showed America again how deep it goes — and how unwilling even the supposed “good guys” are to face it.

That Senate hearing was a prophetic moment. Think John the Baptist telling Herod to stop sleeping with his brother’s wife — except in Washington, it was RFK Jr. telling Elizabeth Warren she took $855,000 from Big Pharma. The only way it could have been sweeter is if he told her to send it back to an Indian reservation.

The shrieking from Democrats when their idols get smashed is sweet music to my ears. The hair on my neck stood up. And here’s the truth: We could force those demons to screech every day if Republicans showed the same conviction.

Instead, too many of our biggest “MAGA influencers” cash checks from foreign governments and then distract us with memes about Greta Thunberg. Too many Republicans act like the kids at that TeenPact event — eager to play politics but unwilling to face the ugly reality.

Tell me: Has anyone in the GOP’s GriftCon Inc. ever sacrificed like RFK Jr. just did? Or has the steak-and-martini circuit always been the bottom line — red state and blue alike? By the time the pharma checks clear, almost no one even asks hard questions anymore. Not about mRNA side effects. Not about why this generation should be the first in American history to normalize transgendering the kids.

Selling out is always a choice. Washington has simply turned it into a career path. Yet if a man with Kennedy’s checkered past can claw his way back from ruin to speak hard truths, maybe the rest of us can do the same.

Are COVID accountability and healthy children worth smashing the idols? Or do we risk slaughtering too many sacred cows in pursuit of what’s good and true?

The answer involves nothing less than the survival of the nation and the state of our souls. No big deal. I’m sure it’ll all work itself out — at least until our children are speaking Chinese or praying to Allah.