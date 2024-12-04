Trump's DEA pick withdraws amid backlash for woke past

Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister withdrew his bid to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday after becoming the subject of intense criticism for his past COVID enforcement and progressive policies.

Chronister withdrew just days after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to head the DEA on Sunday. Within just a few days, it was uncovered that Chronister had bragged about arresting a local pastor for violating COVID regulations by hosting church services, released 165 inmates due to social-distancing regulations, withheld paid sick leave for deputies who were unvaccinated, encouraged social distancing on boats, and even celebrated Pride Month.

"To have been nominated by President-Elect Donald Trump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime," Chronister said in a Tuesday post on X. "Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I've concluded that I must respectfully withdraw consideration."

"There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling," Chronister continued. "I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County."

Chronister was met with backlash from prominent voices in the days after his nomination, most notably from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

"I’m going to call 'em like I see 'em," Massie said in a Sunday post on X following the nomination. "Trump’s nominee for head of DEA should be disqualified for ordering the arrest of a pastor who defied COVID lockdowns."

"This sheriff ordered the arrest of a pastor for holding services during the COVID panic," Massie said in a Tuesday post on X in response to the withdrawal. "He was tapped by Trump to head the DEA. Glad to see him withdraw from consideration. Next time politicians lose their ever-lovin minds, he can redeem himself by following the Constitution."

Chronister is now the second Trump nominee to have withdrawn from their respective bids. Less than two weeks after his nomination in November, former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida dropped his bid for attorney general, claiming that he had become a political distraction for the Trump transition team.