Trump's EPA pick, Lee Zeldin, recognizes climate change without declaring it an urgent crisis during confirmation hearing

Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin (R), who was nominated to lead the Environmental Protection Agency by President-elect Donald Trump, attended his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday morning.



Trump highlighted Zeldin's "very strong legal background" in his nomination announcement, calling him a "true fighter for America First policies."

"He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet," Trump wrote. "He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way."

With senators cracking jokes throughout the session, Zeldin's confirmation hearing had a much lighter tone than those of some other Trump nominees.

If confirmed, Zeldin pledged to make himself available to all members of Congress.

"One of my greatest frustrations as a member of the House of Representatives was to send a letter, send a follow-up letter, send another letter," he told the senators. "Then you're at a hearing, following up on your third letter, and the person who's testifying before you is acting as if they haven't received your first, second, or third."

"That collaboration is very important," he remarked.

During the confirmation hearing, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) questioned whether Zeldin would "follow the science," noting that Trump has called climate change a "hoax."

Whitehouse asked, "Is carbon dioxide a pollutant?"

Zeldin responded, "As far as carbon dioxide emitted from you, during that question, I would say 'no.' As far as carbon dioxide that is emitted in larger masses that we hear concern about from scientists as well as from Congress, that's something that certainly needs to be focused on for the EPA."

"Is it correct that the trapped heat from carbon dioxide emissions and methane in the atmosphere is heating up the oceans?" Whitehouse questioned.

"That is what the scientists tell me, Senator," Zeldin replied.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) pressed Zeldin about Trump's "hoax" statements regarding climate change.

"Would you describe climate change as an existential threat?" Sanders asked.

Zeldin confirmed that he thinks climate change is happening but stopped short of calling it an existential danger.

"I believe that climate change is real," he stated.

He told Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that he would support pushing countries that are not environmentally conscious — referring specifically to China and India — to implement changes.