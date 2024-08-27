Trump says agreement with Harris on upcoming debate rules has been reached

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he and Vice President Kamala Harris have agreed to the same rules that were in place for the first debate with President Joe Biden.

Harris' campaign had been lobbying for some changes to the debate, despite previously declaring that the "debate about debates is over." Not having the microphones muted when the other candidate is speaking was one change the campaign sought. That rule was made at the insistence of Biden's campaign.

"I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden," Trump posted on Truth Social.

'Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.'

The debate will be held in Philadelphia on September 10.

"The Debate will be 'stand up,' and Candidates cannot bring notes, or 'cheat sheets.' We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a 'fair and equitable' Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!)," he continued. "Harris would not agree to the FoxNews Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs. A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

As late as Monday, Harris' campaign was still pushing for the microphones to be unmuted and attempted to goad Trump into agreeing with them.

Brian Fallon, Harris campaign senior communications adviser, posted on X that Trump "should reject his handlers’ attempts to muzzle him via a muted microphone. The VP is ready to debate Trump live and uncensored. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button."

