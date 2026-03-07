Make America cook again: RFK Jr. unveils plan to empower Americans in the kitchen

The Department of Health and Human Services under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has endeavored to radically improve American nutrition and address those elements of the food system that are contributing to the chronic disease epidemic.

The department has, for instance, flipped the "corrupt food pyramid," worked to remove petroleum-based synthetic dyes from America's food supply, raised awareness about the health risks of eating ultra-processed foods, and expanded research into nutrition and metabolic health.

On Wednesday, Kennedy announced a new Make America Healthy Again initiative aimed at curbing chronic disease and improving nutrition: teaching Americans to cook.

'Eating together as a family is a sacred ritual.'

Kennedy joined Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and USDA national nutrition adviser Dr. Ben Carson in announcing the commencement of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans Strategic Partnerships, which the USDA characterized as an effort to encourage "the private sector to participate in educating the American people about the importance of the Guidelines and how they serve as the foundation to better eating."

During the press conference Wednesday, Kennedy noted, "Every American can feed themselves cheaper than fast food."

A YouGov survey taken last month found that 36% of Americans said they cook food daily; 40% said they cook a few times a week; 10% said they cook once a week; and 2% said they never cook.

A study published last year in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition noted:

Poor dietary quality, including high intakes of ultraprocessed food and food-away-from-home, is associated with an array of adverse health outcomes, including increased BMI, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Home food preparation, “cooking,” offers an affordable strategy for reducing ultraprocessed food intake and away-from-home intake.

The same study said that "the percentage of United States adults cooking has increased since 2003; however, the overall mean time spent cooking among cookers has remained relatively stable."

"One of the challenges that we're facing and that we're working on all kinds of innovative devices to solve is that Americans have forgotten how to cook," said Kennedy. "The convenience of fast food is one of the things that attracts them, and many of them don't have the cutlery, they don't have the pots and pans, they don't have the cutting boards, and they don't know how to shop."

The health secretary said that he and his team have been discussing possibly deploying the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service and/or other organizations within HHS "to go out and actually teach people to cook."

Kennedy underscored that making and eating meals together is about far more than just bodily health.

"President Trump has talked about the spiritual malaise in our country. That spiritual malaise comes from the breakdown of families; it comes from the fragmentation, the atomization, the isolation — particularly in our children. They don't feel connections any more," said Kennedy.

"Cooking ... and eating together as a family is a sacred ritual," continued Kennedy, "and it's something that brings families together for an hour or two hours a day, where they talk, where they interact, where they work together on an act of creation, and they eat together in this wonderful ritual that brings families together.

