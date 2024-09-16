'Extremist base will try to kill people': Left-wing outlets have repeatedly suggested Trump supporters will become violent

Despite multiple assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump, left-wing outlets have continuously suggested that Trump supporters would be the ones to turn to violence and even killings. They've even claimed that Trump has perpetuated this through violent rhetoric.

For years, pundits have done their best to predict a militant uprising by Trump supporters who would apparently find inspiration in the allegedly ever-present, threatening tone that he instills in them at rallies and press conferences.

Some of the worst offenders included blunt messaging that some Trump supporters were "highly likely" to commit murders due to Trump's rhetoric.

'Trump Is Okay with Political Violence (by His Supporters).'

University professor Brian Klaas appeared on MSNBC in October 2023 and said that Trump had been "saying things that could get people killed" so often that he had brought "normalcy" to it.

"What is highly likely going into the 2024 election is that a small subset of Trump's very well-armed and extremist base will try to kill people," Klaas told a panel.

He added that Trump is guilty of "crazy incitement to violence."

Following the second attempt on Trump's life, Klaas said on X that "political violence is abhorrent" but also that Trump "remains a serious threat to American democracy."

CNN said in 2020 that Trump supporters could be "incited to future violence" by Trump's continued promotion of "2020 election lies."

At the time, federal judges and prosecutors from the Justice Department were pushing this expectation of violence from Trump supporters, citing the threat of "disinformation" being used to radicalize them.

In August 2022, the Atlantic claimed that Trump supporters had used violence to support him, with the "bad news" being that many other of Trump's "armchair revolutionaries'" were sincere in their violent rhetoric.

The outlet also stated that the "dark talk" from Trumpers was intended to intimidate those who were investigating Trump's "many abuses of power" and galvanize and organize his "true believers."

These believers, of course, were predicted to commit violence in his name.

In August 2024, outlet the Bulwark published a piece titled "Trump Is Okay with Political Violence (by His Supporters)."



The website, which describes itself as "honest news" in "good faith," said that Trump refused to condemn political violence committed by his supporters.

The article went on to state that not only does Trump not accept jury verdicts against himself, he doesn't accept them against his supporters — who were referred to as "thugs" — either.

There also exists a "Trump Hate Map" published by America's Voice. The page has the goal of mapping the locations of any hate crime that could possibly be connected to Trump in any way.



"We’ve seen the proof since his campaign launch in June 2015," the website reads.

Often using the backdrop of January 6 as their hidden ace, these hopeful predictions of violence typically ignore the George Floyd riots in 2020 that resulted in 19 deaths and billions in property damage. They also failed to recognize CHOP and CHAZ, the short-lived communist occupied zones in Seattle and Washington, D.C., that featured the firebombing of police stations.

Also forgotten are the many statues and monuments torn down by leftist protesters, as well as the fires set near the White House, including the Church of the Presidents.

Accusations against Trump supporters are measured by the lowest bar possible, while left-wing violence seemingly is not measured at all.

With now two attempts on Trump's life, it should be noted that taking shots at the former leader of the country and candidate for president barely hits the radar for many.

