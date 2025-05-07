Trump nominates health influencer Casey Means for surgeon general after pulling nomination of Janette Nesheiwat

President Donald Trump pulled his nomination of a former Fox News contributor for surgeon general and instead nominated Casey Means, a health influencer allied with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The former nominee, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, was dropped after it was revealed that she had not graduated from the University of Arkansas as she had claimed, but instead graduated from a medical school in the Caribbean. She had worked as a medical contributor for Fox.

'Casey has impeccable "MAHA" credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'

Trump announced the second nomination in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Means, will be nominated as our next Surgeon General of the United States of America," he wrote. "Casey has impeccable 'MAHA' credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans."

He praised her academic achievements and life's work before adding that she "has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History."

Means, a graduate of Stanford University, has been a vocal critic of ultra-processed foods and chemicals in American foods. In 2024, she appeared on Joe Rogan's wildly popular podcast and explained how one chemical could be contributing to early-onset puberty.

"We are living in this wildly estrogenic environment that is created by humans," said Means, who pinned part of the blame on atrazine, a pesticide banned in Europe but allowed in the U.S.

"We buy it from other countries," she added. "So China and Germany and other countries are selling us a chemical of which 70 million pounds are spread on our food — invisible and tasteless, which up-regulates aromatase and converts testosterone to estrogen."

In the announcement Wednesday, Trump went on to say that Kennedy would be working with Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS.

Nesheiwat was also criticized for calling the COVID vaccine a "gift from God."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!