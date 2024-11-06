Trump takes back Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump picked up another 10 electoral votes, securing a victory in Wisconsin.



The battleground race was called just before 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning with 88% of the votes counted, Fox News reported. Trump clinched a 4-point victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, turning the state red again.

Independent journalist Kyle Becker stated that the Democrats' '"blue wall" is more like a blue picket fence.'

President Joe Biden narrowly won Wisconsin with just 49.4% of the vote in the prior presidential election. In 2016, Trump defeated his rival, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, with only 47.8% of the vote.

On Tuesday afternoon, political commentators noted that the betting market in Wisconsin flipped in Trump's favor. Around 10:00 p.m. ET on Election Day, Polymarket reported that Trump's winning odds were 77% to Harris' 27%.

Early voting stats in Milwaukee, a Democratic stronghold, also pointed toward a possible Trump victory, accounting for only 35% of the November 2020 total, Blaze News previously reported. Only 37% of registered voters in the state cast their votes early this election cycle.

In an Election Day hiccup, Milwaukee officials announced in the early morning that they would have to recount 31,000 ballots, citing human error.

According to a spokesperson for the Milwaukee Election Commission, the doors on its 13 ballot tabulators were not properly sealed. Officials noted that the error would delay reporting by a couple of hours. The decision to recount the ballots was "made in consultation with both Republican and Democratic officials," MEC stated.

"This afternoon, Milwaukee Election Commission (MEC) leadership was alerted to an issue with the tabulator doors being fully in place," MEC explained. "Each machine has a door that should have been locked and sealed. It appears some doors were not fully secured by senior election officials. The City of Milwaukee has no doubt regarding the integrity of the election."

Heading into election night results, BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales predicted that Trump would secure several swing states, including Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Pointing to Wisconsin as an example, BlazeTV's Liz Wheeler said, "We are witnessing a paradigm shift."

"First, Hispanic men. Now black voters," Wheeler wrote on X. "Shifting by huuuge margins to Trump. It's… incredible."

