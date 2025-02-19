Trump to all Biden-era US attorneys: You're fired

President Donald Trump drained more of the swamp on Tuesday night, firing all U.S. attorneys appointed by his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

As is his wont, Trump took to the Truth Social platform to make the announcement. In his post, Trump indicated that the firings were a major step in ridding the Department of Justice of partisan hacks who waged a lawfare campaign against him, his supporters, and other conservatives for political purposes.

"Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before. Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining 'Biden Era' U.S. Attorneys," Trump wrote. "We must 'clean house' IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence."

Trump also claimed that the move would help usher in "America’s Golden Age," which he said "must have a fair Justice System." That fair justice system "BEGINS TODAY!" he assured everyone.

The social media post from the president did not come as a surprise to the U.S. attorneys who are now out of a job. Last week, they received an email from the White House informing them that they had been fired.

"At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as U.S. Attorney is terminated, effective immediately," the email read, according to Newsweek.

The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters, Fox News, or Newsweek.

'Getting the opportunity to lead an Office in which I have worked for many years has been energizing.'

While Reuters admitted that Trump had done nothing illegal or even unconventional in removing holdover attorneys from the previous administration, the outlet seemed to take issue with the fact that Trump fired them rather than simply request their resignations, which some of Biden's attorneys had already submitted on their own.

Reuters also seemed miffed by Trump's tone, harrumphing about the "tersely worded termination letters" from the administration.

Still, the affected federal prosecutors seem to be taking the news in stride.

"As many of you may know by now, my time with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland has come to an end. It has been an honor to lead such a talented and dedicated team," Erek Barron, former U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, wrote in an email to colleagues.

"I want to thank our Oregon communities and our exceptional public servants for helping to keep Oregon a safe and beautiful place to live. I am immensely proud to have worked side by side with such dedicated Oregonians," said a statement from Natalie Wight, former U.S. attorney in Oregon.

"It has been my honor to support them in this critical and patriotic work however I could for as long as I could," read a particularly sanctimonious statement from Adair Ford Boroughs, former U.S. attorney for South Carolina.

"Getting the opportunity to lead an Office in which I have worked for many years has been energizing," said Gary Restaino of Arizona.

With Biden prosecutors out of the way, Trump is now free to appoint nominees of his own. However, they are still subject to Senate approval.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!